Prep spotlight: Athletes and teams of the week

Athletes of the week
Tom Bumann
School: Ridgewood
Sport: Boys golf
Year: Senior
Bumann played his final nine holes in 3-under par Saturday at the Geneseo Invitational to shoot 73 and earn medalist honors at Sugar Maple Golf Club. That stretch included an eagle and a birdie. The 1-over par round was two shots clear of the field. Bumann fired a 37 at Kewanee Dunes earlier in the week in the team's dual win over Annawan-Wethersfield.
Brooklyn Buysse
School: West Liberty
Sport: Volleyball
Year: Sophomore
The setter distributed 75 assists (8.3 per set) and was 42 of 44 serving with eight service aces Saturday as West Liberty went 4-0 at the Clear Creek Amana tournament. West Liberty beat Iowa Valley, South Tama and Mount Pleasant in straight sets along with a three-set win over CCA. Buysse also had 18 digs for the Comets, who are ranked eighth in Class 3A.
Nolan DeLong
School: Durant
Sport: Football
Year: Sophomore
After rushing more than 1,000 yards in his freshman season, DeLong had nine carries for 243 yards and five touchdowns last Friday in the Wildcats' 41-0 rout of North Cedar. DeLong scored four times in the opening quarter and added a 62-yard scoring run later in the game. He also had an interception and collected three of Durant's nine tackles for loss on defense.
Teams of the week
Davenport Central swimming
Last week: The Blue Devils won eight of 12 events to edge Muscatine for first place in their home invitational last Saturday. Freshman Hannah Cousins had a hand in four wins — 50 freestyle and 100 backstroke (school-record times) along with the 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays. Isabel Heller won the 200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke while Liz Weber took first in the 200 free. Heller and Weber were on the winning 200 free relay.
Easton Valley football
Last week: Despite graduating many of its top playmakers from last year's state quarterfinal squad, Easton Valley went on the road and scored six touchdowns to beat Janesville 40-35 in the season opener. Junior quarterback Conor Gruver threw for 231 yards and three scores while senior Porter Fuegen rushed for 145 yards and two touchdowns. He also picked off a pair of passes. The River Hawks scored all their points in the first three quarters.
North Scott volleyball
Last week: Ranked ninth in Class 4A, North Scott went 8-0 in the opening week of the season. It recorded a conference victory over Clinton, was 3-0 in the MAC-MVC Challenge and posted a 4-0 mark to claim the Central DeWitt Invitational. The Lancers won 17 of 18 sets. Outside hitter Ella McLaughlin recorded a team-high 66 kills and 60 digs while Grace Graham was 74 of 79 serving with 14 aces and registered 11 blocks.
