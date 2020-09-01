Prep spotlight: Athletes and teams of the week

Sport: Football

Year: Sophomore

After rushing more than 1,000 yards in his freshman season, DeLong had nine carries for 243 yards and five touchdowns last Friday in the Wildcats' 41-0 rout of North Cedar. DeLong scored four times in the opening quarter and added a 62-yard scoring run later in the game. He also had an interception and collected three of Durant's nine tackles for loss on defense.

Teams of the week

Davenport Central swimming

Last week: The Blue Devils won eight of 12 events to edge Muscatine for first place in their home invitational last Saturday. Freshman Hannah Cousins had a hand in four wins — 50 freestyle and 100 backstroke (school-record times) along with the 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays. Isabel Heller won the 200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke while Liz Weber took first in the 200 free. Heller and Weber were on the winning 200 free relay.

Easton Valley football