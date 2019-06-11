060819-IA-State-Soccer-022

Assumption's Livy Lansing and North Polk's Jalen Heintz battle for control of the ball during the first half of last Saturday's Class 1A state championship game. The Knights claimed their eighth title in nine years. 

 John Schultz, Quad-City Times

Athletes of the week

Caleb Banowetz

School: Calamus-Wheatland

Sport: Baseball

Year: Junior

Banowetz smacked three home runs and knocked in six runs last Saturday during Class 1A fifth-ranked Cal-Wheat's two wins at its home tournament over North Cedar and Camanche. The all-stater came into the week batting a team-best .465 with 12 extra-base hits and 27 RBIs. On the mound, Banowetz is 4-0 with a 1.03 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 20 1/3 innings for the 15-1 Warriors.

Lea Nelson

School: Assumption

Sport: Softball

Year: Senior

Nelson ripped three home runs and knocked in seven runs for the Knights in their 8-2 win over Solon last Friday at the Davenport West Invitational. The outfielder, who had never homered in a varsity game before this season, has a team-leading eight long long balls. Nelson is hitting better than .555 for the season and leads the Knights in runs (35) and stolen bases (20). 

Hailey Sanders

School: Louisa-Muscatine

Sport: Softball

Year: Junior

Sanders has been dominant in the circle for the Class 3A third-ranked Falcons. She is 9-0 with an ERA of 0.12 and 118 strikeouts in 58 innings for the defending 2A state champions. The right-hander pitched one-hit shutouts over 2A top-ranked North Linn and second-ranked Durant last weekend at the Denny Johnson Classic in Eldridge. She also is hitting .513 on the season.

Teams of the week

Assumption girls soccer

Last week: The Knights made it four consecutive Iowa Class 1A state titles and eight in the last nine seasons. Assumption beat Council Bluffs St. Albert (10-0), Gilbert (2-0) and North Polk (1-0) at the Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines. Carly King was named captain of the all-tournament team. She was joined on the team by Olivia Lansing, Anna Vonderhaar and Jade Jackson. Coach Elizabeth Maus' team finished the year with a 20-1 record. 

West Liberty softball

Last week: The Comets have won seven straight and are 11-1 on the season going into Thursday night's game against North Cedar. Ranked among the top 10 in 3A, West Liberty handed Anamosa its first loss of the season Saturday with a 7-5 win in nine innings. Drake recruit Haylee Lehman sparks West Liberty at the top of the order with a .465 average and 11 stolen bases. Isabelle True and Janey Gingrich are a combined 10-0 with an ERA under 1.50.

Wilton baseball

Last week: Ranked No. 1 in Class 2A, the Beavers are off to a 10-0 start following a 6-1 and 4-0 doubleheader sweep over rival Durant on Monday. Wilton has allowed just seven runs, four of them earned. Iowa recruit Jared Townsend is 4-0 with a 0.36 ERA and right-hander Cory Anderson is 3-0 with a 0.82 ERA. Collin McCrabb, Chantz Stevens and Brock Hartley are all hitting at or above .400 for the Beavers. 

