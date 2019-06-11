Athletes of the week
Caleb Banowetz
School: Calamus-Wheatland
Sport: Baseball
Year: Junior
Banowetz smacked three home runs and knocked in six runs last Saturday during Class 1A fifth-ranked Cal-Wheat's two wins at its home tournament over North Cedar and Camanche. The all-stater came into the week batting a team-best .465 with 12 extra-base hits and 27 RBIs. On the mound, Banowetz is 4-0 with a 1.03 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 20 1/3 innings for the 15-1 Warriors.
Lea Nelson
School: Assumption
Sport: Softball
Year: Senior
Nelson ripped three home runs and knocked in seven runs for the Knights in their 8-2 win over Solon last Friday at the Davenport West Invitational. The outfielder, who had never homered in a varsity game before this season, has a team-leading eight long long balls. Nelson is hitting better than .555 for the season and leads the Knights in runs (35) and stolen bases (20).
Hailey Sanders
School: Louisa-Muscatine
Sport: Softball
Year: Junior
Sanders has been dominant in the circle for the Class 3A third-ranked Falcons. She is 9-0 with an ERA of 0.12 and 118 strikeouts in 58 innings for the defending 2A state champions. The right-hander pitched one-hit shutouts over 2A top-ranked North Linn and second-ranked Durant last weekend at the Denny Johnson Classic in Eldridge. She also is hitting .513 on the season.
Teams of the week
Assumption girls soccer
Last week: The Knights made it four consecutive Iowa Class 1A state titles and eight in the last nine seasons. Assumption beat Council Bluffs St. Albert (10-0), Gilbert (2-0) and North Polk (1-0) at the Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines. Carly King was named captain of the all-tournament team. She was joined on the team by Olivia Lansing, Anna Vonderhaar and Jade Jackson. Coach Elizabeth Maus' team finished the year with a 20-1 record.
West Liberty softball
Last week: The Comets have won seven straight and are 11-1 on the season going into Thursday night's game against North Cedar. Ranked among the top 10 in 3A, West Liberty handed Anamosa its first loss of the season Saturday with a 7-5 win in nine innings. Drake recruit Haylee Lehman sparks West Liberty at the top of the order with a .465 average and 11 stolen bases. Isabelle True and Janey Gingrich are a combined 10-0 with an ERA under 1.50.
Wilton baseball
Last week: Ranked No. 1 in Class 2A, the Beavers are off to a 10-0 start following a 6-1 and 4-0 doubleheader sweep over rival Durant on Monday. Wilton has allowed just seven runs, four of them earned. Iowa recruit Jared Townsend is 4-0 with a 0.36 ERA and right-hander Cory Anderson is 3-0 with a 0.82 ERA. Collin McCrabb, Chantz Stevens and Brock Hartley are all hitting at or above .400 for the Beavers.