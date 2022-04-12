Prep spotlight: Athletes and teams of the week

Athletes of the week

Cami Blanco

School: Prince of Peace

Sport: Soccer

Year: Sophomore

Blanco had five goals and two assists for the Irish in their win over Cedar Valley Christian last Monday. He registered four goals and two assists the following night against Bellevue Marquette. In four matches this season, Blanco has 12 goals (second most in the state) along with five assists. He has scored in each of the first four matches for the Irish and his 29 points rank second in the state.

Lexi Hines

School: Rockridge

Sport: Softball

Year: Senior

The captain has been on a tear with eight hits in the last three games, including two home runs and four RBIs in Rockridge's 5-2 win over Ottawa last Saturday. Hines had three hits in a 12-2 rout over Rock Falls and was 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles in Monday's 7-3 triumph over Rock Island. Coach John Nelson's team is ranked No. 1 in Class 2A and was 8-0 heading into Tuesday's contest.

Avery Horner

School: Bettendorf

Sport: Soccer and track & field

Year: Senior

The Iowa State University soccer commit, who has a team-high six goals, made an impact in two sports. She scored a goal and had an assist in the Bulldogs' 3-2 win over Rockton Hononegah last Friday. Less than 24 hours later, she won the 100 and 200 along with running on two top-three relays at the Assumption Invitational. Horner claimed the 100 in 12.93 seconds and the 200 in 25.89.

Teams of the week

Assumption girls tennis

Last week: It has been quite a start to the season for the Knights, beating Clinton (5-4) and Davenport Central (9-0) in dual meets along with claiming the eight-team Assumption Invitational with 29 points last Saturday. Allison Halligan (No. 3), Addison Walter (No. 5) and Shannon Bush (No. 6) each won both of their singles matches in the conference duals. After Assumption and Clinton split six singles matches, the Knights won Nos. 2 and 3 doubles to take the dual.

Moline baseball

Last week: The Maroons went into Tuesday afternoon's Big 6 game against Quincy riding a six-game win streak. Moline has outscored its opponents 50-11 in that stretch, including 10-0 and 11-0 routs over Sterling last Saturday. Hunter Warren, Dylan Phelps and Davis Hoffstatter had big performances at the plate in the sweep over Sterling. Three Moline pitchers combined on a one-hitter in the opener versus Sterling, and Riley Fuller pitched a complete game in the nightcap.

Pleasant Valley boys track & field

Last week: The Spartans captured the 11-team Deac Ryan Relays hosted by North Scott last Tuesday and then finished runner-up at the 12-team Kiwanis Invitational in East Moline on Saturday. Coach Erik Belby's team won a half-dozen events at the Deac Ryan, including individuals wins from Daniel Zietlow (110 and 400 hurdles), Tarun Vedula (1,600) and Ryan Saddler (shot put). Jacob Mumey reached the Drake Relays Blue Standard in the 800 with a time of 1:56.96.

