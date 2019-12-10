Prep spotlight: Athletes and teams of the week

Sport: Girls basketball

Year: Senior

Sybesma did a little bit of everything for Maquoketa in wins over Vinton-Shellsburg and Independence. She averaged 23.5 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and four steals in helping the Cardinals improve to 4-0. Sybesma had a season-high 29 points against Independence, a game in which she made 13 of 18 shots. She leads Cardinals in scoring, rebounding and assists.

Teams of the week

Assumption boys basketball

Last week: The Knights opened the season with double-digit victories over parochial rivals Alleman and Dubuque Wahlert. Assumption dismantled Alleman 72-36 and followed with a 73-57 road win against Wahlert. Senior Sean Peeters averaged 30 points and 9.5 rebounds while guard Dayne Hodge had 27 points and nine rebounds in the two games. Assumption surpassed 70 points in both games, something it never did in last year's 15-win season.

Davenport Central girls basketball