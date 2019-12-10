Prep spotlight: Athletes and teams of the week

Athletes of the week
Remington Greko
School: Moline
Sport: Boys swimming
Year: Senior
Greko broke Moline's oldest swimming record in the 100-yard freestyle Saturday at the Macomb Invitational. He posted a time of 47.03 seconds, eclipsing Olympian Gary Conelly's previous school mark of 47.40 in 1969. Greko also led off the first-place 200 medley relay and the victorious 400 free relay. His performances helped the Maroons win the 11-team meet by 75 points.
Tucker Kinney
School: Central DeWitt
Sport: Boys basketball
Year: Senior
The 6-foot-4 Kinney averaged 30 points, 11.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Sabers in their victories over Clear Creek Amana and Williamsburg last week. Kinney had a career-high 41 points on 16 of 27 shooting against CCA. A four-sport athlete, Kinney shattered his previous career high of 23 points. He had 19 points and 10 rebounds in Friday's road win against the Raiders.
Nell Sybesma
School: Maquoketa
Sport: Girls basketball
Year: Senior
Sybesma did a little bit of everything for Maquoketa in wins over Vinton-Shellsburg and Independence. She averaged 23.5 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and four steals in helping the Cardinals improve to 4-0. Sybesma had a season-high 29 points against Independence, a game in which she made 13 of 18 shots. She leads Cardinals in scoring, rebounding and assists.
Teams of the week
Assumption boys basketball
Last week: The Knights opened the season with double-digit victories over parochial rivals Alleman and Dubuque Wahlert. Assumption dismantled Alleman 72-36 and followed with a 73-57 road win against Wahlert. Senior Sean Peeters averaged 30 points and 9.5 rebounds while guard Dayne Hodge had 27 points and nine rebounds in the two games. Assumption surpassed 70 points in both games, something it never did in last year's 15-win season.
Davenport Central girls basketball
Last week: The Blue Devils are off to a 3-1 start, the program's best since 2008. Coach Rita Jett's team flattened Burlington (52-26) and knocked off Muscatine (41-34) in their conference opener. Sophomore Aniah Smith is averaging a team-high 10.8 points and 4.3 rebounds per game. Central, just one win from equaling last year's total, has come up with 35 steals and 30 blocks in four games.
Geneseo wrestling
Last week: The Maple Leafs won their inaugural Western Big Six dual with a 52-18 triumph over Rock Island and followed with a championship at the Rockford East Invitational. Geneseo recorded 11 wins in the dual, including pins from Cade Hornback (126 pounds), Luke Henkhaus (132), Logan Tuggle (145) and Rob Stohl (285). Henkhaus was a champion for Geneseo at Rockford East while the team had eight others in the top four.