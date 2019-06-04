Athletes of the week
Kadey Garrett
School: Rockridge
Sport: Softball
Year: Senior
In what was likely her final at-bat as a competitive softball player, Garrett laced a two-run double down the third-base line for Rockridge in its 2-1 win over Stanford Olympia in the third-place game at the Illinois Class 2A state tournament. Garrett, a center fielder, batted nearly .390 for the season with 14 doubles and 37 RBI. She also had a hit in the team's semifinal loss to Beecher.
Nate Schlichting
School: Assumption
Sport: Baseball
Year: Junior
In his first year starting on varsity and hitting in the middle of Assumption's lineup, Schlichting is off to a torrid start with a team-leading .538 average and 11 runs knocked in for the second-ranked team in Class 3A. The left fielder had three hits, scored four runs and drove in six for the Knights (7-2, 4-0) in their doubleheader sweep over Burlington last Friday.
Tarah Wehde
School: Camanche
Sport: Softball
Year: Junior
The team's leadoff hitter is on a tear to start the season. Coming off a season in which she blasted 17 home runs, Wehde is batting .731 (19-for-26) with seven doubles, 10 home runs and 17 RBIs for the 12-0 and Class 3A 11th-ranked Indians. Wehde is 5-0 with a 0.30 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 23 1/3 innings. Wehde homered in four consecutive games last week, including two in a 12-2 rout over Clinton.
Teams of the week
Central DeWitt baseball
Last week: Ranked third in Iowa Class 3A, the Sabers are off to a 7-0 start following doubleheader conference sweeps over Benton Community and Center Point-Urbana. Senior Lucas Bixby has been dominant on the mound, recording a 0.89 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings. Central DeWitt has a team ERA of 0.85. Garrett Finley is pacing the offense with a .524 average.
Moline softball
Last week: Moline knocked off defending Class 4A state champion Rock Island in the sectional semifinal, 7-2, last Wednesday and followed with a win over O'Fallon last Friday in a sectional final. Behind pitchers LeeAnn VandeVoorde and Lindsey Glass along with an offense that found its footing, Moline finished the season with 25 wins. Its postseason run came to a halt in Monday's super-sectional to Joliet West, 1-0.
Pleasant Valley girls soccer
Last week: The Spartans earned their second consecutive trip to the Iowa Class 3A state tournament following a 2-1 win over rival Bettendorf on Monday night in a regional final. PV has yielded just two goals in its last six matches. Coach Ed Knupp's team has been balanced on offense, with four players having at least six goals in Ellie Scranton, Jayne Abraham, Camryn Woods and Natalie Aller.