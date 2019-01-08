Athletes of the week
Will Esmoil
School: West Liberty
Sport: Wrestling
Year: Junior
The state-ranked 145-pounder captured a championship at the Jerry Eckenrod Invitational in Van Horne last Saturday. Esmoil (16-2) recorded falls in the quarterfinals and semifinals before beating ninth-ranked Luke Radeke of Vinton-Shellsburg 6-0 in the final. He was the only Comet to reach the finals in a tournament that featured 16 teams.
Logan Lee
School: Orion
Sport: Wrestling
Year: Senior
The Iowa football signee, sidelined for the past couple of months with a lacerated spleen, captured the prestigious Lyle King Princeton Invitational in his season debut on Saturday. Lee, wrestling in the 285-pound weight class, upended third-ranked and previously unbeaten Anthony Enlow of Vandalia 3-2 in overtime. Lee helped Orion to a second place team finish.
Brittney Litton
School: Wethersfield
Sport: Basketball
Year: Senior
Litton became the school's all-time leading scorer and eclipsed 2,000 career points in late December at Erie's Cliff Warkins Memorial Classic. She had 30 points in a 61-37 victory over Morrison. Then in Monday's 62-43 win over Annawan, Litton tallied a game-high 22 points along with eight rebounds and three steals.
Teams of the week
Assumption girls basketball
Last week: After a 1-5 start to the season, Assumption had won six straight games going into Tuesday night's contest against Muscatine. The Knights beat Bettendorf (62-57) and Alleman (51-33) last weekend. Senior Allie Timmons averaged 16 points, nine rebounds and four steals in the two wins. Assumption's defense recorded 31 steals against Bettendorf and Alleman.
Davenport Central wrestling
Last week: The Blue Devils won their first tournament of the season Saturday at the Northeast Invitational. Central amassed 153 points to edge Louisa-Muscatine for the championship in the seven-team field. Nathan Canfield (106 pounds), Callum Swanson (182) and Manny McGowan (285) claimed individual titles for coach Dennis Steverson's team.
Moline boys basketball
Last week: After winning the Pekin tournament, the Maroons have recorded three wins and averaged more than 83 points per game to start 2019. It beat Chicago Clark, slipped past Carmel and throttled Alleman. Senior Deonte Billups had a career-high 43 points in the win over Carmel and followed with 21 points against Alleman. The Maroons are atop the Big Six and 15-2 overall.