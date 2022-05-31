Prep spotlight: Athletes and teams of the week

Athletes of the week

Tommy Murray

School: Riverdale

Sport: Boys track & field

Year: Junior

Murray earned two top-four finishes at the IHSA Class 1A state meet, taking third in the 1,600 and fourth in the 3,200. He ran the 1,600 in 4:21.98, two seconds off his lifetime best. In the 3,200, Murray established a personal best by 18 seconds with his clocking of 9:31.76. He was just one of three boys from the Illinois Q-C to collect two medals in individual events for the weekend.

Nicholas Patrick

School: Alleman

Sport: Boys tennis

Year: Freshman

Patrick finished off a 25-0 season in singles with an IHSA Class 1A state title last Saturday in Arlington Heights. He is the first state tennis champion in school history and the first Illinois Quad-Cities boys state singles winner since Moline's Olivier Beauclercq in 1996. Patrick won all six of his state matches in straight sets at state, including a 7-5, 6-4 win in the final over Rockford Christian's Finley Buelte.

Shannyn Vogler

School: Bettendorf

Sport: Girls golf

Year: Senior

Vogler repeated as Iowa Class 4A state medalist after winning a sudden-death playoff against Marshalltown's Amber Henson last Friday at Otter Creek Golf Course in Ankeny. Vogler, a University of Iowa signee, made about a 12-foot birdie putt at the par-3 15th on the first playoff hole to prevail. She shot 72 and 71 for the two rounds and became the first Bettendorf player to win multiple state golf titles.

Teams of the week

Moline baseball

Last week: The Maroons overcame an eight-run deficit in their final three at-bats Saturday to win the Class 4A Moline Regional 10-9 over Plainfield Central. Sophomore Dylan Phelps had a bases-loaded single in the seventh to bring in the winning run. Davis Hoffstatter smacked a three-run blast to trigger Moline's initial comeback. Moline (23-11) beat Pekin 6-2 in the regional semifinal a day before. Coach Craig Schimmel's team plays Minooka in a sectional semifinal Thursday.

North Scott girls soccer

Last week: North Scott earned its second consecutive trip to the Class 2A state tournament with a 6-1 triumph over Mount Vernon last Thursday. The seventh-ranked Lancers snapped the Mustangs' 17-match win streak. Coach Dion Ayers' team reached the regional final with a 3-0 win over Burlington Notre Dame. Kendall Kinsley and Reese Hilsenbeck scored a goal in each match. North Scott (12-5) went into the state tournament on a season-best six-game win streak.

Rock Island baseball

Last week: The Rocks captured their first regional championship since 2010 with a 3-0 win over Morris on Saturday at LaSalle-Peru. Zach DeMarlie pitched a four-hit shutout with nine strikeouts and no walks. Eli Boeye delivered a two-run single in the sixth inning. Rock Island reached the Class 3A regional final with a 3-1 victory over Ottawa last Wednesday. Conner Dilulio pitched a one-hitter for the Rocks, who play Morton in a sectional semifinal Wednesday in Washington.

