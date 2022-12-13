Prep spotlight: Athletes and teams of the week

Athletes of the week

Jadalynn Daily

School: Davenport

Sport: Girls wrestling

Year: Junior

Daily captured the 120-pound division of the Vinton-Shellsburg tournament last Saturday. One of six wrestlers to compete for Davenport, Daily posted a 5-0 record to claim her second tournament title of the season. She recorded three pins in a minute or less along with a 16-0 technical fall over Kenda Shqair of Mid-Prairie and a 16-12 decision over Ellie Weets of Vinton-Shellsburg.

Isabelle DeLong

School: Durant

Sport: Girls basketball

Year: Junior

DeLong erupted for a career-high and school-record 37 points and 17 rebounds last Thursday for the Wildcats in their 72-40 win over North Cedar. The 37-point output is the third-best individual scoring game in Iowa this season. She had 23 points and seven boards in a loss to state-ranked Cascade. In three games last week, DeLong averaged 26.3 points and 10 rebounds and made 13 trifectas.

Caden Kirkman

School: Wilton

Sport: Boys basketball

Year: Senior

The Augustana University (S.D.) signee averaged 33.5 points, 13 rebounds, five assists, three steals and 1.5 blocks for Class 2A fourth-ranked Wilton in its wins over Tipton and Iowa City Regina last week. The 6-foot-7 Kirkman became the school's all-time scoring leader versus Tipton and began this week with 1,298 career points. Kirkman has converted 40 of 61 shots (65.6%) this season.

Teams of the week

Bettendorf boys basketball

Last week: Coach Curtis Clark's squad picked up a pair of road wins last week, beating Muscatine (62-47) and preseason Mississippi Athletic Conference favorite Pleasant Valley (45-41). It was the first win in the last seven meetings against PV. Junior Caden Wilkins averaged 19 points, 11 rebounds and 5.5 assists in the two outings. After surrendering 17 made 3-pointers in its first two games, Bettendorf's last two opponents are 4 for 33 from beyond the arc.

Riverdale wrestling

Last week: Led by 160-pound champion Collin Altensey, the Riverdale wrestling team claimed the 15-team Jim Boyd Invitational in Port Byron last Saturday with 187 points — 27 clear of runner-up Sterling. Altensey, the most outstanding wrestler in the upper weights and a 17-6 winner in the finals, was one of five champions for the Rams. Brock Smith (138), Eli Hinde (152), Alex Watson (170) and Zach Bradley (182) also won titles. Kolton Kruse (132) took second.

Rock Island girls bowling

Last week: Rock Island prevailed in the nine-team United Township Panther Invitational last Saturday at Highland Park Bowl. The Rocks finished with a 4,876 total to edge Moline by 30 pins for the victory. Makenzie Terry had three-game series of 564 and 482 for a 1,046 total and Bailey Hecker bowled a 594 and 442 for a 1,036 total. Both finished among the top five overall. The 594 for Hecker was the highest three-game series bowled in the tournament.