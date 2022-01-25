 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep spotlight: Athletes and teams of the week
Prep spotlight: Athletes and teams of the week

Rogers

Wilton's Hannah Rogers controls Colfax-Mingo's Mariah Webster during Saturday's 120-pound semifinal match at the IWCOA girls state tournament in Coralville. Rogers was a state championship, the first of her career.

 MATTHEW PUTNEY

Athletes of the week

Brock Harding

School: Moline

Sport: Boys basketball

Year: Junior

Harding surpassed 1,000 career points last Monday in Moline's victory over Riverdale at the Eastbay Shootout. The point guard had a team-high 26 points against the Rams and then followed with a game-high 24 points in the Maroons' 76-49 triumph over Galesburg last Friday. Harding is averaging 18 points per game in Big 6 play and ranks among the league leaders in assists at 4.4 a tilt.

Hannah Rogers

School: Wilton

Sport: Wrestling

Year: Sophomore

Rogers became the first girl from Wilton to capture an IWCOA state wrestling championship Saturday at Xtream Arena in Coralville. The 120-pounder, who came one win short of placing as a freshman, recorded four pins and a 6-4 win over top-seeded Mariah Webster of Colfax-Mingo on her way to the title. The only girl in Wilton's program, Rogers finished the season with a 25-7 record.

Ella Schmit

School: Bettendorf

Sport: Wrestling

Year: Senior

Schmit pinned her way through the 125-pound bracket at the IWCOA girls state wrestling tournament to win her third straight championship. Ranked nationally at her weight class, Schmit had only one of her matches extend beyond the first period. She outscored her opponents 24-0 and recorded a 2 minute, 55-second fall over Williamsburg's Rylee Vercande in the final. Schmit closed the year 16-0.

Teams of the week

Davenport North boys basketball

Last week: After starting the season 0-2, coach Marquez Davis' team has been on a tear. The Wildcats have won seven straight and nine of their last 10 going into Tuesday's game against Central DeWitt. North beat Bettendorf (63-55), Davenport Central (70-62) and Assumption (63-48) last week to jump into second place in the Mississippi Athletic Conference race. Mike Lowery averages a team-high 16.5 points per game and K.J. Lamonte chips in almost 14 a contest.

Louisa-Muscatine girls basketball

Last week: With the exception of losses to Mediapolis and Winfield-Mount Union, Louisa-Muscatine has conquered every other challenge in its first 13 games this season. The Falcons beat Hillcrest Academy (44-22) and Pekin (34-26) to reach 11 wins. Senior Kaylee Corbin averages 22.9 points and 11.2 rebounds per game. She accounts for more than 60% of the team's offense. L-M has held opponents under 40 points in all 11 wins this year.

Sherrard girls basketball

Last week: The Tigers have registered four consecutive wins and are in sole possession of first place in the Three Rivers Conference West Division. Coach Doug Swanson's team had victories over Camp Point (38-35), Riverdale (61-15), Orion (52-33) and Rockridge (36-32) in the last nine days. Sherrard has leaned primarily on its defense, holding teams to fewer than 40 points in seven of its nine conference games. The Tigers are 17-6 for the season.

