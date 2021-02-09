Prep spotlight: Athletes and teams of the week

Athletes of the week
Mackenzie Kelly
School: Camanche
Sport: Girls bowling
Year: Senior
Kelly bowled games of 233 and 211 for a season-high 444 series to take first place Saturday at the Camanche Invitational. The 233 was three pins off Kelly's high game of the season for the Indians, who are 41-1 and own the top Class 1A scoring average at 2,853. Kelly, ninth at the state tournament two years ago, has a 187.85 game average — third on the team and 10th best in 1A.
Bella Sims
School: Davenport North
Sport: Girls basketball
Year: Senior
The guard averaged 20.5 points, 4 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 3 steals in North's road wins over Muscatine and Cedar Rapids Prairie last week. Sims made 7 of 10 shots in the 48-43 triumph over the Muskies and followed by connecting on 7 of 11 attempts in the 58-35 rout of Prairie. Sims is averaging a team-best 14.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game for the 8-1 Wildcats.
Parker Terronez
School: Assumption
Sport: Wrestling
Year: Junior
Terronez (24-8) pinned second-ranked and previously unbeaten Grifen Molle of Notre Dame/West Burlington/Danville in the Class 2A sectional final Saturday at Assumption. Trailing 8-3 in the third period, Terronez caught Molle out of position and stuck him in 4 minutes, 54 seconds. The 152-pounder had reached the sectional final with a second-period pin of Keokuk's Ethan Rose.
Teams of the week
Central DeWitt wrestling
Last week: Coach Matt Ohnemus' team won a Class 2A sectional title Saturday in DeWitt with 220.5 points. The Sabers qualified a half-dozen wrestlers for this weekend's district meet in Solon, the most for the program since 2007. Royce Butt (113 pounds), Keaton Zeimet (120), Robert Howard (132), Cael Grell (138) and Mitchell Howard (195) won titles while Cole Miller (285) was second. Central DeWitt hasn't had more than two individual state qualifiers since 2014.
Moline boys basketball
Last week: The Maroons opened the season with a last-second win over Normal Community and a 65-61 triumph over Bloomington Central Catholic on Saturday at Wharton Field House. Senior Ryne Schimmel buried a mid-range jumper before the horn, and sophomore Brock Harding contributed 12 points, five rebounds and five assists against Normal. Junior transfer Rob Pulliam posted 19 points and five rebounds in the nightcap for the Maroons.
Pleasant Valley boys swimming
Last week: The Spartans captured their second district championship in three years at Clinton High School and qualified all 11 events for the state meet. Coach Stacey Zapolski's team used its depth to total 460 points. PV won two events, had six runner-up finishes, five third-place finishes and two fourths. Freshman Will Gorman prevailed in the 500 freestyle while Gorman, Bryan Caraman, Ryan Vance and Eric Hedgren teamed to win the 200 free relay.