Prep spotlight: Athletes and teams of the week

Athletes of the week

Mackenzie Kelly

Kelly bowled games of 233 and 211 for a season-high 444 series to take first place Saturday at the Camanche Invitational. The 233 was three pins off Kelly's high game of the season for the Indians, who are 41-1 and own the top Class 1A scoring average at 2,853. Kelly, ninth at the state tournament two years ago, has a 187.85 game average — third on the team and 10th best in 1A.