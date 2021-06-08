Prep spotlight: Athletes and teams of the week

School: Bettendorf

Sport: Golf

Year: Junior

Vogler made six birdies and fired a 3-under 68 in the final round of the Class 4A girls' state golf tournament last Wednesday to capture medalist honors by four strokes at Otter Creek Golf Course in Ankeny. State runner-up as a freshman, Vogler shot 5-under par for the 36-hole tournament. She became Bettendorf's first state medalist since Amanda Mapley in 1998 and fourth overall.

Teams of the week

Geneseo boys tennis

Last week: After finishing second to Quincy at the Western Big 6 Conference Meet, Geneseo won the Class 1A sectional championship on its home court this past weekend. Mason Miller and Thomas Robinson beat teammates Alex Slaymaker and Mason Smith in the doubles final, 6-3, 6-2. Both doubles teams advance to this weekend's state meet. Samuel Robinson posted a pair of straight set wins Friday and placed third in the singles draw to advance to state.

Pleasant Valley boys soccer