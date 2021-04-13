Prep spotlight: Athletes and teams of the week

School: North Scott

Sport: Track & field

Year: Freshman

Skarich won the 400 hurdles at last Tuesday's Ladies Classic in Davenport with a season-best time of 1 minute, 9.70 seconds. She also ran a leg on North Scott's winning shuttle hurdle relay that has one of the state's top three times at 1:08.17. Then at last Thursday's Pleasant Valley Spartan Invitational, she cleared a career-best 5 feet, 3 inches to take first place in the high jump.

Teams of the week

Clinton girls tennis

Last week: The River Queens opened the season with Mississippi Athletic Conference dual wins over Bettendorf (6-3) and Davenport West (9-0) along with a second-place finish at the Top Gun tournament in Waterloo behind perennial power Waterloo Columbus. In the win over Bettendorf, Clinton won the Nos. 3, 4, 5 and 6 singles matches along with Nos. 2 and 3 doubles. The River Queens didn't drop a set in their win against the Falcons.

Fulton football