Prep spotlight: Athletes and teams of the week

Athletes of the week
Jahsiah Galvan
School: West Liberty
Sport: Soccer
Year: Junior
Galvan, an all-stater in football last fall, scored five goals for the Comets in a win over Clinton Prince of Peace last Monday and followed with a pair of goals and two assists Friday in the team's victory over Tipton. His seven goals are tied for third most in Class 1A. Also a sprinter on the track team, Galvan ran an 11.1 in the 100 meters to place second at the Durant Invitational last Tuesday.
Bruce Moore
School: Geneseo
Sport: Football
Year: Senior
In a span of six days, Moore rushed for 355 yards and six touchdowns to help Geneseo record a pair of Big 6 Conference wins. The running back compiled 44 carries for 214 yards and three scores in Geneseo's 32-21 victory over Alleman last Monday at the Soule Bowl. Then last Saturday against Quincy, Moore carried the ball 23 times for 141 yards and three touchdowns in a 42-7 rout.
Sydney Skarich
School: North Scott
Sport: Track & field
Year: Freshman
Skarich won the 400 hurdles at last Tuesday's Ladies Classic in Davenport with a season-best time of 1 minute, 9.70 seconds. She also ran a leg on North Scott's winning shuttle hurdle relay that has one of the state's top three times at 1:08.17. Then at last Thursday's Pleasant Valley Spartan Invitational, she cleared a career-best 5 feet, 3 inches to take first place in the high jump.
Teams of the week
Clinton girls tennis
Last week: The River Queens opened the season with Mississippi Athletic Conference dual wins over Bettendorf (6-3) and Davenport West (9-0) along with a second-place finish at the Top Gun tournament in Waterloo behind perennial power Waterloo Columbus. In the win over Bettendorf, Clinton won the Nos. 3, 4, 5 and 6 singles matches along with Nos. 2 and 3 doubles. The River Queens didn't drop a set in their win against the Falcons.
Fulton football
Last week: Fulton improved to 3-0 with a 56-0 rout over Morrison on Friday to claim the Wooden Shoe, the traveling trophy the two rivals have played for since 1977. Kyler Pessman had an 87-yard return for a touchdown on the opening kickoff as Fulton built a 28-0 cushion at the end of the opening quarter and a 49-0 margin by halftime. Quarterback Connor Barnett completed 8 of 9 throws for 119 yards and three TDs and Ethan Rash had 128 yards and three scores.
Pleasant Valley girls soccer
Last week: The Spartans opened the season with four victories, highlighted by a 3-2 win over Ankeny Centennial and a 4-3 triumph over Waukee on Saturday. Freshman Morgan Russmann had seven goals and two assists in the four matches while Isabel Russmann recorded four goals. The Russmanns combined for all four of PV's goals in the win over Waukee, which was the Class 3A state runner-up in 2019. PV also beat Iowa City High and Clinton last week.