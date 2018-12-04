Athletes of the week
Collin Lewis
School: North Scott
Sport: Wrestling
Year: Senior
A returning state qualifier and ranked third in Class 3A, Lewis won the 145-pound weight class last Saturday at the Keith Young Invitational in Cedar Falls — the lone champion from the area. After pins of 1 minute, 15 seconds and 3:30, he stuck sixth-ranked Will Esmoil of West Liberty in 2:17 and knocked off 1A third-ranked Riley Wright of Denver in the final.
Heather Motley
School: Rock Island
Sport: Bowling
Year: Junior
Motley has started the season with a runner-up finish at the Rock Island Invitational and a fourth-place performance in a state-caliber field at the Palatine Invitational. She posted a 1,290 score for six games in her home tournament, and was 1,201 at Palatine (a high game of 229). She has a season average of 203 per game, tops on the team.
Kylie Wroblewski
School: Bettendorf
Sport: Basketball
Year: Senior
Wroblewski, a 6-foot-2 post, exploded for 26 points and 17 rebounds in a 56-54 win over Davenport North, and then scored 25 points and pulled in 12 boards in a 70-60 win over Davenport Central. On the season, Wroblewski is averaging 23.5 points, second in Class 5A, and leads the state's highest classification with 12.8 rebounds per game.
Teams of the week
Central DeWitt girls basketball
Last week: The Sabers edged Clear Creek-Amana 46-41 and beat Williamsburg 48-36 to enjoy their best start since 2015. A pair of freshmen are leading the way as Taylor Veach is averaging 13 points per game and classmate Allison Meadows is putting in 8.7 points per game. State-ranked Central DeWitt, 3-0 entering Tuesday, was just 7-14 a season ago.
Davenport Central boys basketball
Last week: The Blue Devils opened the season with a road win against Dubuque Hempstead and a home victory over state-ranked Dubuque Senior. Senior Keshawn Pegues averaged 21 points and 12.5 rebounds in those games, and sophomore Emarion Ellis collected 32 points and 14 rebounds in the two games. Central won just five games a season ago.
Riverdale girls basketball
Last week: Under first-year coach Jay Hatch, the Rams improved to 6-1 on the season following wins over Orion (47-46) and Morrison (59-36) in the last week. Molly Sharp had a team-high 14 points against the Chargers, and senior Ashley Garber led the way against Morrison with a dozen. Sophomore Shae Hanrahan leads Riverdale in scoring at 12 points a game.