Athletes of the week
Coltin Quagliano
School: Annawan-Wethersfield
Sport: Football
Year: Junior
The quarterback completed 11 of 18 passes for 274 yards while rushing nine times for 105 yards Friday in the Titans' 44-0 rout over previously unbeaten Ridgewood. Quagliano threw touchdown passes of 26, 40 and 55 yards along with a 26-yard scoring run. Also a standout on the basketball court, Quagliano has thrown for 1,433 yards and 16 touchdowns this fall for the Titans (6-0).
Nate Sheets
School: Alleman
Sport: Football
Year: Senior
The tailback rushed for a career-high 287 yards and five touchdowns Saturday night in the Pioneers' 41-33 win over United Township. Besides his 35 carries, Sheets played virtually every snap on defense and lined up on special teams. His scoring runs covered 1, 9, 12, 43 and 82 yards. For the season, Sheets leads the Big Six in rushing with 729 yards and has 11 TDs.
Kylie Welch
School: Assumption
Sport: Volleyball
Year: Senior
Welch propelled the Class 3A top-ranked Knights to a 7-0 record last week, including six wins at the Northeast tournament. The outside hitter registered 39 kills and 52 digs in 16 sets, and was 77 of 80 serving with 18 aces. Welch is the Mississippi Athletic Conference leader with 50 aces and has a hitting efficiency better than .320. She is fourth in the league with 172 kills.
Teams of the week
Bellevue football
Last week: After a 1-4 start to the season, Bellevue upended 4-1 Dyersville Beckman last Friday 28-7. Junior quarterback Max Jackson passed for 200 yards and three touchdowns along with 84 yards rushing. Sophomores Jacob Waller and Colby Sieverding combined for five receptions for 177 yards and three scores. Senior Luke Giesemann wreaked havoc on defense with 12 tackles, including four sacks. The Comets came up with three turnovers.
Orion-Sherrard United
Last week: The Orion-Sherrard United boys soccer club cruised to a title at its home invitational. After beating Abingdon-Avon and Riverdale by 9-0 margins, O-S took down Princeton 3-0 in the title match. Eric Erdmann had hat tricks in the first two matches and scored at the 18-minute mark of the final to give O-S a two-goal advantage. He was one of five O-S players selected to the all-tournament team. Coach Rick Kline's team is 14-7 on the season.
Pleasant Valley volleyball
Last week: The Class 5A fifth-ranked Spartans went 7-0 with victories over rival and state-ranked Bettendorf, a three-set win over Illinois 3A defending state champion Sterling and a tournament title at Western Dubuque. In the championship at Epworth, PV (22-3) beat 3A second-ranked West Liberty and third-ranked Tipton along with Western Dubuque in the final. Ilah Perez-Johnson had 39 kills and Kora Ruff collected 80 assists in the five matches.