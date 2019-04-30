Athletes of the week
Harrison Ames
School: Erie-Prophetstown
Sport: Baseball
Year: Senior
Ames was 2-for-4 with a double and four RBI for the Panthers in their 6-1 victory over Sherrard on Friday. Then in last Tuesday's game against Forreston, Ames had three hits, including a double and home run, and knocked in five runs. The outfielder and pitcher has multiple home runs in the past two weeks.
Carly King
School: Assumption
Sport: Soccer and track
Year: Senior
King scored three goals in top-ranked Assumption's 6-0 victory over North Scott on Tuesday. Then on Friday at the Drake Relays, the Duke track and field recruit anchored the Knights to a victory in the sprint medley relay and won the inaugural 400 meters in 56.55 seconds. She also anchored a pair of third-place relays for Assumption at Drake Stadium.
Jamie Kofron
School: Tipton
Sport: Track and field
Year: Senior
The University of Iowa track and field recruit became just the second girl in the history of the Drake Relays to sweep the shot put and discus titles in consecutive years. Kofron won the discus Thursday with a season-best fling of 147 feet, 8 inches. Then about 17 hours later, Kofron captured the shot put with a throw of 45-2 1/4 on her final attempt.
Teams of the week
Alleman boys track
Last week: Spurred by four relay victories, the Alleman boys track and field team won the Sherrard Tiger Relays on Friday. The quartet of Killian Ahren, Max Contreras, Connor Fitch and Seth Sottos captured the 400, 800 and sprint medley relays. Sottos also won the 100-meter title in 11.14 seconds, and Aaron Mickelson claimed the 1,600 in 4:45.94. The Pioneers also won the 3,200 relay.
Camanche boys tennis
Last week: The Indians won the Clinton Invitational on Saturday at the River Cities Tennis Association's indoor complex. Mason Holstein and Dylan Determan teamed up for the doubles crown with an 8-3 victory in the finals over Clinton. Zach Leu and Dalton Weber won singles matches for the Indians, who are 3-1 in dual meets this season. Caleb Delzell is 6-1 for Camanche at No. 2 singles.
Rock Island softball
Last week: The Rocks clinched their third straight Western Big Six title following a 10-0, 12-0 rout of Alleman on Friday. Ashley Peters and Lauryn Stegall pitched shutouts for Rock Island, which is 18-4 overall and 8-0 in league play. The top four hitters in Rock Island's lineup — Taylor Pannell, Peters, Stegall and Delaney Kelley — were a combined 15-for-24 with 11 RBI in the two games.