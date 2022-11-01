Prep spotlight: Athletes and teams of the week

Athletes of the week

Kyler Gerardy

School: North Scott

Sport: Football

Year: Junior

Gerardy rushed for 189 yards and three scores along with passing for 163 yards and a touchdown last Friday during North Scott's 38-15 Class 4A playoff win over Western Dubuque. The quarterback averaged more than 12.5 yards per rush and more than 27 yards per completed pass. Gerardy has totaled 2,466 yards and 31 TDs for the year heading into Friday's Class 4A quarterfinal at Waverly-Shell Rock.

Ellie Schubert

School: Assumption

Sport: Volleyball

Year: Sophomore

Schubert had 42 assists, nine digs and three blocks for the Knights in their Class 3A regional final victory over Mid-Prairie last Tuesday. Then in Tuesday morning's quarterfinal victory over Osage, Schubert set a 3A state tournament mark with 63 assists (breaking former teammate Carly Rolf's record of 61). Schubert also had eight digs and four aces. She is averaging nearly 10 assists per set.

Noelle Steines

School: Calamus-Wheatland

Sport: Girls cross country

Year: Sophomore

Steines made it back-to-back state championships in Class 1A last Friday at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course in Fort Dodge. Limited to just four races for the season because of a dislocated kneecap, Steines navigated the 5,000-meter course in a season-best time of 18 minutes, 39.5 seconds. She is the first girl in 1A to repeat as state champion since Rebekah Topham of Griswold in 2014.

Teams of the week

Moline volleyball

Last week: After capturing a Class 4A regional title at Bradley-Bourbonnais last Thursday, Moline knocked off Normal Community in a sectional semifinal Monday night to reach the Sweet 16. Maddie Determan had a dozen kills and Caylee Brandes added 10 in the 25-23, 26-24 regional triumph over Minooka. Moline, which avenged a straight-set loss to Normal from earlier in the year, received 14 kills from Brandes and seven from Sam Veto in Monday's victory.

Riverdale boys' cross country

Last week: The Rams have been on a tear in the posteason, winning Class 1A regional and sectional championships by 75- and 79-point margins, respectively. Riverdale needed only 33 points to distance itself from Rockford Christian at the Oregon Sectional. Tommy Murray earned the individual victory in 16:07.30 while teammate Landis Musser was second (16:13). Peyton Sand finished fifth and Braeden Bode was eighth for the Rams, who had all five runners in the top 20.

Rockridge football

Last week: The Rockets raced past Three Rivers Conference foe Sterling Newman 42-12 in the opening round of the Class 2A playoffs last weekend. Senior back Peyton Locke rushed for 167 yards and four touchdowns, including a 92-yard scamper late in the first half to put the Rockets (9-1) up two scores. Connor Deem added 92 rushing yards and Alex Zarlatanes finished with 82. The Rockets travel to Bloomington Central Catholic for a second-round game Saturday.