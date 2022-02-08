Prep spotlight: Athletes and teams of the week

Athletes of the week

Kale McQuillen

School: Wilton

Sport: Wrestling

Year: Freshman

Sidelined for the past two weeks, McQuillen returned and won an Iowa Class 1A sectional title Saturday in Wilton at 106 pounds. He beat West Branch's Timmy Hosier by technical fall in the semifinals and then knocked off 11th-ranked Rowdy Neighbor of Alburnett 9-2 in the 106-pound final. McQuillen (21-5) was one of nine Beavers to advance to Saturday's district tournament in Cascade.

A.J. Schubert

School: Assumption

Sport: Basketball

Year: Junior

Schubert averaged 20 points and seven rebounds in a pair of games last week. In Assumption's home win over state-ranked North Scott last Friday, Schubert buried a 3-pointer in the final 15 seconds for the go-ahead points. She had 23 points, eight rebounds and six blocks in that contest. For the season, the southpaw post is averaging a team-best 13 points and six boards per game.

Alex Stone

School: Bettendorf

Sport: Swimming

Year: Senior

Stone won the maximum four events Saturday at the Davenport Central district meet. The Indiana University recruit took first in the 100 freestyle (45.28 seconds) and 200 free (1:39.31) along with anchoring victories in the 200 and 400 free relays. A five-time state champion and 10-time state medalist, Stone heads into this weekend's state meet seeded in the top two in all four of his events.

Teams of the week

Moline wrestling

Last week: The Maroons captured their first regional championship since 2016 on Saturday at the Class 3A Joliet West meet. Coach Jacob Ruettiger's team accumulated 180 points to beat Lincoln-Way West for the crown. Kole Brower (138 pounds), Noah Tapia (145) and Parker Terronez (160) secured titles and five other wrestlers advanced to Saturday's individual sectional at Granite City. Brower and Tapia are a combined 80-3 this season.

Pleasant Valley girls basketball

Last week: Coach Jennifer Goetz's team claimed the outright Mississippi Athletic Conference title Friday with a 53-32 triumph at Davenport Central. The Spartans followed with a 47-43 road win against Class 5A 15th-ranked Linn-Mar on Saturday to run their record to 17-2 on the season. Ranked sixth in 5A, PV has won nine in a row and held all nine foes below 50 points. The Spartans are allowing 35.4 points per game, fourth best among the 40 teams in Iowa 5A.

United Township girls bowling

Last week: The Panthers earned their first regional title in five years Saturday with a 5,242 total in winning the 12-team event at Highland Park Bowl. United Township beat Western Big 6 Conference champion Rock Island by 86 pins and advanced to this week's sectional meet at LaSalle-Peru. The Panthers had four girls finish in the top 16 — Regina Harmening (fifth), Kiera Henderson (sixth), Kloey Miner (15th) and Jenna Traynham (16th). UT is seeking its first sectional championship since 2006.

