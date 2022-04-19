Prep spotlight: Athletes and teams of the week

Athletes of the week

Nate Hummel

School: Davenport Central

Sport: Boys soccer

Year: Senior

Hummel, last year's top goal scorer in the Mississippi Athletic Conference, had 10 goals in three Central victories last week. He had five goals in the Blue Devils' 8-0 rout over Central DeWitt, followed with three more in a win over Cedar Rapids Washington and then two against Cedar Rapids Jefferson. Hummel has 13 goals, second most in Class 3A and five more than anyone else in the MAC this year.

Ali Rapps

School: Geneseo

Sport: Track & field

Year: Senior

Rapps was instrumental in helping the Maple Leafs capture the Rock Island Invitational on Saturday. The Belmont commit was part of the victorious 400 and 1,600 relays and was first in the 300 hurdles with a state-qualifying standard time of 46.44 seconds (ninth fastest in Illinois this season). Rapps also placed second in the 100 hurdles in a state-qualifying standard time of 15.7 seconds.

Ellie Rickertsen

School: Northeast

Sport: Track & field

Year: Senior

Rickertsen, a University of Iowa signee, hit the Drake Relays Blue Standard twice last week in the 100 hurdles. She ran 15.05 at the Clinton River Queen Relays last Tuesday and then turned in a winning time of 14.82 at Thursday's meet in Tipton. Rickertsen leads Class 2A in that event, is ranked second in the 400 hurdles (1:07.35) and is among the top 10 in the 100 along with the 400 and 800 relays.

Teams of the week

Central DeWitt girls tennis

Last week: In just its second season of fielding a team, Central DeWitt is off to a 3-0 start in dual competition and placed second at the Assumption Invitational earlier this month. The Sabers have dual wins over Camanche (7-2), Muscatine (9-0) and Davenport West (9-0). No. 2 Audrey Small, No. 3 Brooke Bloom, No. 4 Paige Owens and No. 6 Saydie Roling are 3-0 in singles in dual meets. Central DeWitt won six dual meets in its inaugural season of competition last year.

Orion baseball

Last week: Heading into Tuesday night's game against Riverdale, Orion was on an eight-game win streak and unbeaten in five Three Rivers Conference contests. The Chargers held reigning TRAC West champion Sherrard to just one run in a doubleheader sweep last week. Seniors Quinn Hoftender and Chance Stropes pitched complete games, allowing just eight total hits and combining for 22 strikeouts. Stropes is also one of Orion's top hitters with a .438 average.

Riverdale boys track & field

Last week: The host Rams captured the nine-team Paul Parker Invitational with 171 points, more than 55 clear of runner-up Stark County. Riverdale's Tommy Murray prevailed in the 800 (2:09.40), 1,600 (4:48.03) and 3,200 (10:19.72). The Rams also received a triple jump victory from William Leighty and a long jump win from Luke Wiklund. Teammates Cole Jennings and Max Maring tied for first place in the high jump. Reece Richmond was runner-up in both throwing events.

