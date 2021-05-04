Prep spotlight: Athletes and teams of the week

School: Clinton

Sport: Track & field

Year: Senior

Fresh off an eighth-place finish at the Drake Relays in the shot put, Simpson unleashed a personal-best toss of 55 feet, 8 inches last Thursday to take first place at the Egger & Roberson ABC Invitational hosted by Bettendorf. That distance is tops in Iowa Class 4A this spring. Simpson, a Kirkwood Community College baseball recruit, also won the discus at Bettendorf with a heave of 139-9.

Teams of the week

Bettendorf girls soccer

Last week: Coach Todd Hornaday's squad blasted Davenport North 6-0 and knocked off Class 3A top-ranked Pleasant Valley 1-0 last week. Sophia Utsinger tallied three goals and Avery Horner had two in the win versus the Wildcats. Horner scored in the 73rd minute against PV, and senior keeper Ella Kilstrom came up with 10 saves. Bettendorf, the solo leader in the Mississippi Athletic Conference at 6-0, has won four straight and six of its last seven outings.

Geneseo softball