Prep spotlight: Athletes and teams of the week

Sport: Cross country

Year: Senior

Sommer, ranked second in Class 4A, claimed his third consecutive victory last Thursday at the state qualifier. Sommer navigated the 5,000-meter course at Crow Creek Park in 16 minutes, 7 seconds — 15 seconds clear of runner-up and fourth-ranked Andrew Bickford of Cedar Rapids Prairie. Sommer lost to Bickford by more than a minute on the same course in early September.

Teams of the week

Geneseo girls cross country

Last week: Geneseo had four girls in the top five to dominate last Saturday's Class 2A regional in Morris. It was the first regional championship for the Leafs since 2009. Esther Brown, in her first year of running high school cross country, was the runner-up in 19:24. Teammates Avery Magerkurth, Jaide Flowers and Lacey Laxton were 3-4-5 to help Geneseo finish with 25 points, 40 clear of runner-up Lemont. The Leafs will run at Saturday's sectional in Peoria.

Tipton girls cross country