Prep spotlight: Athletes and teams of the week

Athletes of the week
Diego Cortes
School: Bettendorf
Sport: Football
Year: Junior
Cortes recorded a career-high 6½ tackles for loss during Friday's 28-0 Class 4A playoff win over Muscatine. In his second season as a starter, Cortes spurred a defensive effort in which the Bulldogs yielded just 84 rushing yards on 47 attempts. It was the fifth time in seven games Bettendorf's defense has not allowed a point. Cortes has a team-high 15½ tackles for loss for the season.
Carter Markham
School: North Scott
Sport: Football
Year: Senior
Markham rushed for a career-high 278 yards and four touchdowns while completing 11 of 15 passes for 150 yards and a score during North Scott's 58-26 win over Mount Pleasant in a Class 3A second-round playoff game. He had touchdown runs covering 6, 1, 15 and 63 yards. In four games, Markham is completing 73% of his throws and has accounted for 1,091 yards.
Kole Sommer
School: Pleasant Valley
Sport: Cross country
Year: Senior
Sommer, ranked second in Class 4A, claimed his third consecutive victory last Thursday at the state qualifier. Sommer navigated the 5,000-meter course at Crow Creek Park in 16 minutes, 7 seconds — 15 seconds clear of runner-up and fourth-ranked Andrew Bickford of Cedar Rapids Prairie. Sommer lost to Bickford by more than a minute on the same course in early September.
Teams of the week
Geneseo girls cross country
Last week: Geneseo had four girls in the top five to dominate last Saturday's Class 2A regional in Morris. It was the first regional championship for the Leafs since 2009. Esther Brown, in her first year of running high school cross country, was the runner-up in 19:24. Teammates Avery Magerkurth, Jaide Flowers and Lacey Laxton were 3-4-5 to help Geneseo finish with 25 points, 40 clear of runner-up Lemont. The Leafs will run at Saturday's sectional in Peoria.
Tipton girls cross country
Last week: Tipton had four girls in the top 10, three of them freshmen, in claiming the Class 2A state qualifier at Jesup last Thursday. The Tigers totaled 54 points, 22 in front of Starmont, to advance to this weekend's state meet in Fort Dodge. Senior Kallie Wallick was fourth in 20:22 while freshmen Alivia Edens, Addie Nerem and Rebecca Hinderaker took fifth, ninth and 10th, respectively. It is Tipton's second straight state trip after a 12-year absence.
West Liberty football
Last week: After not playing the final two weeks of the regular season because of COVID-19 issues, West Liberty picked up its second straight road playoff win Friday. The Comets outlasted Mount Vernon 26-20 in overtime. Junior Jahsiah Galvan rushed for 161 yards and three touchdowns, and sophomore linebacker JD Seering snagged an interception in OT to clinch the win. The Comets (5-2) are in the Class 2A Round of 16 for the fourth straight season.
