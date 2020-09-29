Prep spotlight: Athletes and teams of the week

School: Tipton

Sport: Cross country

Year: Senior

Shumaker picked up two wins last week by 32 and 21 seconds, respectively. He won the 5K at the Solon Invitational on Monday in 16 minutes, 29.7 seconds in a field that included 46 runners from multiple Class 3A and 4A schools. Then on Saturday, Shumaker ran 16:21 to capture first among 87 runners at Anamosa. He beat Camanche's Dylan Darsidan, the defending 2A state champion.

Teams of the week

Assumption football

Last week: The Knights recorded their third shutout of the season Saturday with a 35-0 victory over Class 4A Cedar Rapids Washington at Kingston Stadium. Coach Wade King's team rushed for 359 yards, came up with four interceptions and limited the Warriors to 194 total yards. Ranked sixth in 3A, Assumption (5-0) has outscored its opponents 210-20 and is plus-19 in turnover margin. The Knights play Clinton in their regular-season home finale Thursday.

Mercer County girls golf