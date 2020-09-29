Prep spotlight: Athletes and teams of the week

Athletes of the week
Hailee Messerly
School: Moline
Sport: Swimming
Year: Freshman
Messerly accounted for four wins during Moline's dual victory over United Township on Saturday. The distance swimmer won the 200-yard freestyle (2 minutes, 9.34 seconds), 500 freestyle (5:37.38) and competed on the 200 and 400 free relays. Messerly has the second-fastest time in the Illinois metro this fall in the 500 free (5:34.78) and third best in the 200 free (2:05.76).
Garrett Sailor
School: Central DeWitt
Sport: Football
Year: Senior
Sailor carried the ball 10 times for 134 yards and a touchdown along with hauling in four receptions for 97 yards and two scores during Central DeWitt's 35-0 win over Clinton last Friday. Sailor, also finished with four tackles on defense, had a 57-yard catch and then a 43-yard touchdown reception. He also had a 7-yard rushing touchdown. He has rushed for a team-high 372 yards this season.
Caleb Shumaker
School: Tipton
Sport: Cross country
Year: Senior
Shumaker picked up two wins last week by 32 and 21 seconds, respectively. He won the 5K at the Solon Invitational on Monday in 16 minutes, 29.7 seconds in a field that included 46 runners from multiple Class 3A and 4A schools. Then on Saturday, Shumaker ran 16:21 to capture first among 87 runners at Anamosa. He beat Camanche's Dylan Darsidan, the defending 2A state champion.
Teams of the week
Assumption football
Last week: The Knights recorded their third shutout of the season Saturday with a 35-0 victory over Class 4A Cedar Rapids Washington at Kingston Stadium. Coach Wade King's team rushed for 359 yards, came up with four interceptions and limited the Warriors to 194 total yards. Ranked sixth in 3A, Assumption (5-0) has outscored its opponents 210-20 and is plus-19 in turnover margin. The Knights play Clinton in their regular-season home finale Thursday.
Mercer County girls golf
Last week: Mercer County shot a school-record 172 for nine holes in last Wednesday's triangular victory over Rockridge and Farmington at Hawthorn Ridge in Aledo. Mia Hillyer was the medalist with a 2-over 38 while Callie Siering turned in a 43, Emma Saltzmann had a 44 and Kristina Snowdown shot 47. The Golden Eagles improved to 13-1 in dual competition heading into Wednesday's Lincoln Trail Conference tournament at Valley View in Cambridge.
Pleasant Valley boys golf
Last week: The Spartans made it four straight Mississippi Athletic Conference tournament titles with a 300 total last Friday at Valley Oaks Golf Club in Clinton. Coach Mike Nedelcoff's team won the championship by 30 shots over runner-up Assumption. Jack Roemer was medalist with a 1-over par 73 while Jack Dumas and Nathan Tillman each shot 74. John Molyneaux rounded out PV's low four with a 79. PV has the state's second best 18-hole scoring average at 299.56.
