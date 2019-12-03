Prep spotlight: Athletes and teams of the week

Sport: Boys basketball

Year: Senior

Johnson had 18 points, five rebounds and two steals Saturday night in Orion's 63-43 win over Sherrard to capture the Chargers' 10 & 32 Tip-Off Classic title. Johnson was the lone unanimous selection on the six-player all-tournament squad. Johnson had 14 points, seven rebounds and four steals in Orion's 60-34 victory over Alleman last Friday. He's averaging 18.3 points per game.

Teams of the week

Assumption girls basketball

Last week: Davenport Assumption opened its season with road victories over 4A fifth-ranked Cedar Rapids Xavier 52-51 and Keokuk 54-46. The Knights overcame an 11-point deficit in the fourth quarter at Xavier, and used a 19-6 surge in the third quarter to break free at Keokuk. Anna Wohlers, Dawsen Dorsey and Corey Whitlock averaged double figures in the two games. Whitlock also hauled in 20 rebounds in the two outings.

Mercer County wrestling