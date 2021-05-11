Prep spotlight: Athletes and teams of the week

Athletes of the week
Dom Ferrari
School: Alleman
Sport: Baseball
Year: Senior
Ferrari was 8-for-18 (.444) with three home runs, nine runs scored and 13 RBIs in six games last week for the Pioneers. The catcher smacked two grand slams, one against Rock Island and another in a comeback win versus Knoxville, as Alleman posted a 5-1 mark. Hitting third in coach Jerry Burkhead's lineup, Ferrari had two hits against Quincy, Ridgewood and in the second tilt versus Rock Island.
Avery Horner
School: Bettendorf
Sports: Girls soccer, track
Year: Junior
Horner scored four goals in a win against Clinton last Tuesday and followed with a half-dozen goals in a rout over Burlington on Saturday in Muscatine. She has scored a Class 3A-best 25 goals this season. Sandwiched around that, Horner anchored the Bulldogs' 800 relay to a Mississippi Athletic Conference title and was second in the 200 meters (26.45 seconds) in Clinton last Thursday.
Jordan Lawrence
School: Camanche
Sport: Boys track & field
Year: Senior
Lawrence, headed to play football at Grand View University in Des Moines, accounted for three wins at last Thursday's River Valley Conference meet in Anamosa. He won the 100 meters (11.01 seconds) and 200 (22.47) along with running the 200 leg on the victorious sprint medley relay. Lawrence ranks among the top seven in Class 2A in both sprint events heading into districts.
Teams of the week
Geneseo girls track & field
Last week: Geneseo's depth carried it to a team title in the Rock Island ABC Invitational last Friday that included all eight Big 6 programs. Annie Wirth finished first in the 'A' flight of the long jump and high jump, and the Maple Leafs collected victories in the 1,600 and 3,200 relays. Wirth anchored the 1,600 relay that finished in 4 minutes, 17.40 seconds. Geneseo also was second place in the pole vault, 400 and 800 along with the 400 and 800 relays.
Muscatine girls soccer
Last week: The Muskies compiled three wins last week, beating Davenport Central (6-0), Burlington (10-0) and top-10 ranked Bettendorf (3-1) at their home invitational. Muscatine came into this week 10-2 overall and a game out of first place in the conference. Juniors Mya Jansen, Meredith Connor and Sophia Thomas have combined for 39 goals and 21 assists this spring. Muscatine has scored at least six goals in a game on seven occasions this year.
North Scott boys track & field
Last week: Coach Joe Greenwood's squad won its first Mississippi Athletic Conference championship since 2002 last Thursday at Brady Street Stadium. North Scott totaled 140 points to edge Pleasant Valley by 3 1/2. The Lancers received wins from Sam Skarich (high jump), Darnell Butler (long jump) and Dane Treiber (100) along with prevailing in the 400, 3,200 and shuttle hurdle relays. North Scott had 12 individuals contribute to those three winning relays.