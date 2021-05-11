Prep spotlight: Athletes and teams of the week

School: Camanche

Sport: Boys track & field

Year: Senior

Lawrence, headed to play football at Grand View University in Des Moines, accounted for three wins at last Thursday's River Valley Conference meet in Anamosa. He won the 100 meters (11.01 seconds) and 200 (22.47) along with running the 200 leg on the victorious sprint medley relay. Lawrence ranks among the top seven in Class 2A in both sprint events heading into districts.

Teams of the week

Geneseo girls track & field

Last week: Geneseo's depth carried it to a team title in the Rock Island ABC Invitational last Friday that included all eight Big 6 programs. Annie Wirth finished first in the 'A' flight of the long jump and high jump, and the Maple Leafs collected victories in the 1,600 and 3,200 relays. Wirth anchored the 1,600 relay that finished in 4 minutes, 17.40 seconds. Geneseo also was second place in the pole vault, 400 and 800 along with the 400 and 800 relays.

Muscatine girls soccer