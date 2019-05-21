Athletes of the week
Chloe Lindeman
School: Fulton
Sport: Track and field
Year: Senior
Signed to continue her throwing career in the Big Ten Conference at Wisconsin, Lindeman defended her Class 1A state shot put title last Saturday in Charleston, Illinois. Lindeman's best toss was 47 feet, 9 1/4 inches, more than 3 1/2 feet farther than the field. Her throw was better than the state champion in 2A and 3A.
Darien Porter
School: Bettendorf
Sport: Boys track and field
Year: Senior
Porter was part of two Iowa all-time bests at the state track and field meet in Des Moines. He became the first individual in Iowa high school history to run a sub-47 second open 400, claiming his second title in three years in 46.99 seconds. He also ran a 46.6 split on the anchor leg of a state championship sprint medley relay (1:30.92) and won the 200.
Kendall Wendt
School: Alleman
Sport: Girls soccer
Year: Sophomore
Going into Tuesday night's supersectional, Wendt had scored 11 goals in Alleman's previous four postseason matches. Wendt scored twice in a 50-second span in Alleman's 4-1 sectional semifinal win over Pleasant Plains, and followed with three goals versus Bloomington Central Catholic in the Class 1A sectional final triumph last Friday.
Teams of the week
Calamus-Wheatland boys track and field
Last week: The Warriors followed up their second-place showing at state cross country with the school's first trophy in track and field. Cal-Wheat scored 41 points to place third in Class 1A. Coach Brian Higgins' team won the 1,600 medley relay (first running event title in 20 years) while also receiving top-three finishes from Hunter Rickels (long jump), Chase Knoche (800) and Raymond Venditti (200).
Clinton girls tennis
Last week: The River Queens advanced to the Class 2A state team tennis tournament following wins over Cedar Rapids Jefferson (5-1) and Dubuque Hempstead (5-4) last Saturday in Clinton. The No. 3 doubles team of Lacey Pickney and Kallen Keefer secured the dual with a 6-1, 6-3 win. Earlier in the week, Clinton qualified two doubles teams (Kaylee Camp/Abby Struble and Mackenzie Lange/Kylie Housenga) for the individual state tournament.
Orion boys track and field
Last week: The Chargers accumulated 96 points to claim the Class 1A sectional crown at home last Friday. Logan Lee won the shot put (52 feet, 2 inches) and discus (157-6) throws while Ryan Wegerer won the 800 (2:03.99) and anchored the victorious 3,200 relay. Camden Sellers and Caleb Spranger had runner-up finishes in the 400 and 300 hurdles, respectively. Orion also was second in the 800 and 1,600 relays.