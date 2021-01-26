Prep spotlight: Athletes and teams of the week

Sport: Wrestling

Year: Junior

Schmit, ranked 21st nationally by USA Wrestling, became a two-time champion of the Iowa Wrestling Coaches & Officials Association girls state tournament last Saturday in Coralville. The 106-pounder recorded five first-period pins, allowed just one point and wrestled a total of 6 minutes, 23 seconds in the tournament. She pinned Southwest Valley's Adyson Lundquist in 1:49 in the title match.

Teams of the week

Clinton boys bowling

Last week: After beating Davenport Central in a dual meet on Jan. 18, Clinton bowled a season-best score of 3300 in a dual win over North Scott on Saturday at Plaza Bowl in Clinton. Jack Pelham had a 480 two-game series (268 high game) and Chase Stonestreet bowled a 467 (256 high). Clinton (5-1 in dual meets) is third in Iowa Class 2A in Baker game average at 199.89. The River Kings have eclipsed a team total of 3160 in their last three competitions.

Muscatine boys basketball