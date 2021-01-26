Prep spotlight: Athletes and teams of the week

Athletes of the week
Zach Erwin
School: Camanche
Sport: Basketball
Year: Junior
Sidelined for about a month this season with a broken wrist, Erwin averaged 25 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists for Camanche in outings against Mid-Prairie and West Delaware last weekend. The 6-foot-5 Erwin made 19 of 32 shots, including four 3-pointers, as the Indians moved to 11-4. Erwin averages a team-best 15.1 points along with 4.4 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.1 steals per game.
Ethan Gast
School: Durant
Sport: Wrestling
Year: Junior
Gast had three first-period falls en route to winning the 120-pound class at Saturday's John Byers Invitational hosted by Midland. After pins in 1:18 and 1:19 of the quarterfinals and semifinals, he stuck Monticello's Mark Sunlin in 1:12 of the championship bout. Gast, with two contested dual wins last Thursday, has 18 pins and six majors on his way to a 29-3 record this winter.
Ella Schmit
School: Bettendorf
Sport: Wrestling
Year: Junior
Schmit, ranked 21st nationally by USA Wrestling, became a two-time champion of the Iowa Wrestling Coaches & Officials Association girls state tournament last Saturday in Coralville. The 106-pounder recorded five first-period pins, allowed just one point and wrestled a total of 6 minutes, 23 seconds in the tournament. She pinned Southwest Valley's Adyson Lundquist in 1:49 in the title match.
Teams of the week
Clinton boys bowling
Last week: After beating Davenport Central in a dual meet on Jan. 18, Clinton bowled a season-best score of 3300 in a dual win over North Scott on Saturday at Plaza Bowl in Clinton. Jack Pelham had a 480 two-game series (268 high game) and Chase Stonestreet bowled a 467 (256 high). Clinton (5-1 in dual meets) is third in Iowa Class 2A in Baker game average at 199.89. The River Kings have eclipsed a team total of 3160 in their last three competitions.
Muscatine boys basketball
Last week: After winning just four games the previous two seasons combined, Muscatine collected three victories in a five-day stretch last week. Coach John Windham's squad beat Burlington and Clinton on the road and staved off one of the Mississippi Athletic Conference preseason favorites in Davenport North. Seniors Noah Yahn, Josh Dieckman and Reed Ulses combined to average 39 points and nearly 19 rebounds per game in the three contests.
Prince of Peace girls basketball
Last week: Since a 15-point loss to Class 3A Dubuque Wahlert in the first game out of the holiday break, Prince of Peace has reeled off six straight wins, all by double figures, to improve to 11-4 on the season. The Irish are 8-0 in Tri-Rivers East Division play, holding a three-game lead over Bellevue Marquette and Lisbon. Paige Kuehl had 17 points and Lilly Isenhour grabbed 20 rebounds in Prince of Peace's 53-39 win over Central City on Friday.