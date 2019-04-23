Athletes of the week
Jenna Drish
School: Orion
Sport: Softball
Year: Sophomore
Drish returned from a foot injury last Tuesday and pitched a five-inning perfect game against Annawan-Wethersfield in a 12-0 rout. She recorded 11 strikeouts and A-W never had a ball leave the infield against Drish. Then in Monday's 3-0 conference triumph over Sherrard, Drish struck out nine. She also delivered three hits at the plate for the Chargers.
Justin Sehlin
School: Pleasant Valley
Sport: Tennis
Year: The team's No. 1 player and a recent commitment to Gustavus Adolphus College in Minnesota, Sehlin is 10-0 in singles. He avenged last year's third-place loss at state to Iowa City West's Sam Shin in the finals of the Muscatine Invitational. Sehlin was 6-0 this past week, including a title at his home invitational over Cedar Rapids Kennedy's Parker Sprague 8-1.
Kiya Wolf
School: Davenport West
Sport: Track and field
Year: Senior
In just her second year of competing in the hurdles, Wolf had three wins last Thursday at the Egger & Roberson ABC Coed Invitational in Bettendorf. She won the 100 hurdles in a career-best time of 15.93 seconds, prevailed in the 400 hurdles (1:12.10) and anchored the shuttle hurdle relay to a season-best time of 1:09.79.
Teams of the week
Bettendorf boys track and field
Last week: In a span of 48 hours, the Bulldogs collected team titles at the Gateway Classic in Clinton and the Egger & Roberson Coed ABC Invitational. Bettendorf won seven events in Clinton and 13 relays or A division events at its home meet. Senior Alex Blizzard took the shot put in both meets, with his winning throw Thursday securing him a spot at the Drake Relays. Darien Porter ran season-best times in the 100 and 200 in the home meet.
Tipton girls golf
Last week: The Tigers edged Williamsburg by a stroke for the team title at the Mid-Prairie Invitational last Thursday. Contested at Kalona Golf & Country Club, Tipton shot a 371 in the nine-team tournament. Alli Nash paced the Tigers and the field with an 89 while Alex Hoffman (92), Addy Duwe (95) and Britney Ford (95) were among the top 10. Tipton, with only one senior on its roster, is among the top 15 in 2A in nine-hole team scoring average (206.3).
United Township baseball
Last week: The Panthers swept Rock Island in a Western Big Six Conference doubleheader, 7-6 and 12-8, Saturday. UT scored five runs in the seventh inning to stun Rock Island in the opener, and jumped on the Rocks early in Game 2. David Thiem provided the game-winning hit in the opener, while Tyler Runkle was 4-for-4 in the second game with seven RBI. He blasted a three-run homer for UT, which picked up its first conference wins of the season.