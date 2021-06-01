Prep spotlight: Athletes and teams of the week

Athletes of the week
Jordan Gallentine
School: Morrison
Sport: Girls track & field
Year: Senior
Gallentine swept the three sprint events at last Thursday's Three Rivers Conference West Division meet in Morrison. She won the 100 (13.46 seconds), 200 (28.87) and 400 in a personal-best time of 60.85. Signed to run at Hawkeye Community College in Waterloo, Iowa, next season, Gallentine was eighth as a sophomore in the 400 at the Illinois Class 1A state meet.
Jack Roemer
School: Pleasant Valley
Sport: Soccer
Year: Senior
Roemer scored a pair of goals, including a penalty kick in the 69th minute, to lead Pleasant Valley past Iowa City High 2-1 in a Class 3A substate final last Wednesday. It secured the Spartans' first ever trip to the state tournament. Roemer tallied his first goal off a free kick from about 25 yards in the first half. The defender and one of Spartans' captains has registered five goals on the season
Ben Orr
School: Durant
Sport: Baseball
Year: Junior
Orr had five hits, one a homer, and seven RBIs for Durant in its 3-1 start to the season. He also struck out a dozen and yielded just three hits and one earned run in a complete game pitching victory over Wilton last Monday. In last Thursday's 14-4 rout over Northeast, the third baseman was 3-for-5 with a double and three RBIs. Orr batted .407 in Durant's run to the state tournament last summer.
Teams of the week
Davenport Central baseball
Last week: After winning just one game last season and finishing the year with an 18-game losing streak, Central has opened the 2021 campaign with three straight wins under first-year head coach Colin Gisel. The Blue Devils beat GMG (Garwin) 14-5 and BGM (Brooklyn) 16-2 last Saturday. Cade Amato (five hits), Nick Hartje and Zach Faulkiner (four hits each) led Central's offensive attack. Freshmen Ty Harmsen and Wyatt Hillyer collected wins on the mound.
Geneseo girls soccer
Last week: Geneseo went through the Big 6 Conference slate unblemished, finishing with a 4-0 victory over Alleman last Thursday night in Geneseo. It was the ninth shutout of the season for the Maple Leafs and their first Western Big 6 Conference championship after 2020 season was canceled because of COVID-19. Sophomore Danielle Beach and senior Taylor DeSplinter, a St. Ambrose recruit, each had a pair of goals for Geneseo. Jenah Hart assisted on both of DeSplinter's goals.
Rock Island softball
Last week: The Rocks clinched their fourth consecutive Big 6 Conference title Saturday with a win over Moline. Rock Island finished the regular season 20-5 overall and 12-2 in league play. Lexi Carroll and Gabby Taber each knocked in three runs in the 8-1 Game 2 triumph over Moline. Carroll also pitched a complete game for Rock Island. Earlier in the week, Rock Island avenged one of its league defeats with a 4-1 win over Geneseo. Taylor Pannell was 3-for-3.