Prep spotlight: Athletes and teams of the week

School: Durant

Sport: Baseball

Year: Junior

Orr had five hits, one a homer, and seven RBIs for Durant in its 3-1 start to the season. He also struck out a dozen and yielded just three hits and one earned run in a complete game pitching victory over Wilton last Monday. In last Thursday's 14-4 rout over Northeast, the third baseman was 3-for-5 with a double and three RBIs. Orr batted .407 in Durant's run to the state tournament last summer.

Teams of the week

Davenport Central baseball

Last week: After winning just one game last season and finishing the year with an 18-game losing streak, Central has opened the 2021 campaign with three straight wins under first-year head coach Colin Gisel. The Blue Devils beat GMG (Garwin) 14-5 and BGM (Brooklyn) 16-2 last Saturday. Cade Amato (five hits), Nick Hartje and Zach Faulkiner (four hits each) led Central's offensive attack. Freshmen Ty Harmsen and Wyatt Hillyer collected wins on the mound.

Geneseo girls soccer