Prep spotlight: Athletes and teams of the week

Athletes of the week

Grace Boleyn

School: Pleasant Valley

Sport: Cross country

Year: Sophomore

Boleyn opened the cross country season with a victory at the Trojan Early Bird Invitational in Iowa City as all seven of PV's runners finished in the top 10. Locked in a tight battle with Mid-Prairie standout Danielle Hostetler, Boleyn edged the two-time Class 2A state champion for the win, 18:41.9-18:43.0. It was the sixth win of Boleyn's varsity career heading into Saturday's Spartan Invitational.

Nolan DeLong

School: Durant

Sport: Football

Year: Senior

DeLong rushed for a career-high 345 yards and four touchdowns last Friday during Durant's 38-14 road win over Sigourney-Keota. He had touchdown runs of 7, 49, 61 and 70 yards. He also had nine tackles on defense, averaged 44.3 yards per punt and recovered a fumble in the game. The four-year starter surpassed 4,500 rushing yards and 50 rushing touchdowns for his career.

Hayden Moore

School: Geneseo

Sport: Golf

Year: Junior

Moore was at or near the top of the leaderboard in all three events last week. He was co-medalist in posting 34 in a nine-hole dual meet against Alleman last Tuesday, earned medalist honors at Riverdale's Wayne Brinkmeier Invitational at Byron Hills last Friday with a 4-under 67 and then posted a 1-over 72 to tie for the best score but finished second at the Geneseo Invitational on Saturday at TPC Deere Run.

Teams of the week

Alleman football

Last week: After going winless a year ago, a season that included just two touchdowns, the Pioneers kicked off the 2022 campaign with a convincing 32-6 win over Chicago Academy on Saturday afternoon in Chicago. Andrew Torres rushed for 128 yards and two touchdowns while Daniel VanDeHeede threw two touchdown passes in his first game at quarterback. It was the first win for the Pioneers under second-year head coach Fritz Dieudonne.

Davenport Central girls swimming

Last week: Central won all 11 events last Saturday to run away with the team title at its home invitational. The Blue Devils accumulated 453 points in the six-team field, 129 clear of runner-up Muscatine. Isabel Heller, Hannah Cousins and Simone Green each had two individual wins. Cousins hit the state-qualifying mark in the 100 back with her time of 58.54 seconds. Hannah Ford and Gabbie Hanson also recorded wins in the 500 free and 100 butterfly, respectively.

North Scott football

Last week: Spurred by junior quarterback Kyler Gerardy's 314 total yards, North Scott began the season with a 47-7 road triumph over Davenport North. Gerardy connected on 18 of 20 passes for 201 yards and carried the ball 15 times for 113 yards. The Lancers finished with 548 yards and had 10 players catch a pass. Its defense limited North to 46 rushing yards, an average of 2.4 per carry. North Scott has won 13 straight regular-season games dating back to 2020.