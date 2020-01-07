Prep spotlight: Athletes and teams of the week

Athletes of the week
Kelsey Drake
School: Wilton
Sport: Girls basketball
Year: Sophomore
Drake scored 46 points, a school record for five-player basketball last Friday in Wilton's 77-74 overtime win over Anamosa. She made 15 of 23 shots from the field and converted 15 of 21 free throws along with grabbing eight rebounds and collecting five steals. Drake had 24 points and nine rebounds the next day in a loss to Northeast. She's averaging 21 points per game for the season.
Emma Fowler
School: Northeast
Sport: Girls basketball
Year: Junior
Fowler had a career-high 28 points for the Rebels in their 60-47 win over Mid-Prairie last Friday. The 5-foot-10 Fowler also hauled in 11 rebounds and had three steals in the game. Less than 24 hours later, she had nine rebounds, five steals and four assists for Northeast in a win over Wilton. Fowler, averaging almost 11 points per game, has spurred Northeast to a five-game win streak.
Jack Patting
School: Alleman
Sport: Wrestling
Year: Junior
The two-time state place winner was named the Most Outstanding Wrestler for Illinois at the Muddy Water Duals for the second straight year. The 152-pounder was 5-0 with four bonus-point wins. His other victory was a come-from-behind 5-3 decision over Iowa defending state champion and top-ranked Eli Loyd of Pleasant Valley. Patting scored a reversal and back points in final 10 seconds.
Teams of the week
Assumption wrestling
Last week: The Knights registered a 5-0 record Saturday at the Muddy Water Duals. Coach Jon Terronez's squad was the only school among the 10 to go unbeaten for the day. Assumption capped the day with a 36-30 dual victory over Geneseo with decision wins from Eli McCracken (160 pounds) and Logan Schimanski (170). Derrick Bass (106), Noah Gonzalez (132), John Argo (182) and Seth Adrian (220) each went 5-0. Bass and Adrian had four pins.
Central DeWitt boys basketball
Last week: Even with its leading scorer battling illness, Central DeWitt managed to beat then Class 2A top-ranked Dyersville Beckman 58-55 last Friday in a Wamac tilt. Alex McAleer had 21 points while Zach Hinkle finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Logan Paulsen had a key putback in the final minute for the Sabers, who moved to 6-1 and are ranked 10th this week in 3A. Coach Grady Gallagher's team prevailed despite only two points from Tucker Kinney.
Rock Island boys basketball
Last week: Despite being short-handed due to injuries, Rock Island won the large school division of the State Farm Holiday Classic and followed with wins over Zion Benton and Kaneland last weekend to move to 12-3 on the season. Rock Island played without starters Jordan Rice and Colton Sigel last Saturday, but sophomore Amarion Nimmers stepped in and scored 19 points. The Rocks had 23 assists on 31 baskets in the 88-76 win over Zion Benton.