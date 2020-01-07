Prep spotlight: Athletes and teams of the week

School: Alleman

Sport: Wrestling

Year: Junior

The two-time state place winner was named the Most Outstanding Wrestler for Illinois at the Muddy Water Duals for the second straight year. The 152-pounder was 5-0 with four bonus-point wins. His other victory was a come-from-behind 5-3 decision over Iowa defending state champion and top-ranked Eli Loyd of Pleasant Valley. Patting scored a reversal and back points in final 10 seconds.

Teams of the week

Assumption wrestling

Last week: The Knights registered a 5-0 record Saturday at the Muddy Water Duals. Coach Jon Terronez's squad was the only school among the 10 to go unbeaten for the day. Assumption capped the day with a 36-30 dual victory over Geneseo with decision wins from Eli McCracken (160 pounds) and Logan Schimanski (170). Derrick Bass (106), Noah Gonzalez (132), John Argo (182) and Seth Adrian (220) each went 5-0. Bass and Adrian had four pins.

Central DeWitt boys basketball