Prep spotlight: Athletes and teams of the week

Athletes of the week
Taylor Buhr
School: Pleasant Valley
Sport: Swimming
Year: Junior
Buhr swam a season-best 1 minute, 6.41 seconds to capture the 100-yard breaststroke in last week's dual meet against Bettendorf. That time is third best in Iowa this fall. She also won the 200 individual medley in that dual (2:13.60) and followed with another victory in that event against Cedar Rapids Kennedy on Thursday in 2:14.75. Buhr is ranked seventh statewide in the 200 IM.
Dayne Hodge
School: Assumption
Sport: Football
Year: Senior
Hodge ran for a season-best 198 yards and three touchdowns Friday night during Class 3A sixth-ranked Assumption's 31-6 win over Central DeWitt at Birney Field. Hodge carried the ball a season-high 24 times, including touchdown runs of 1, 5 and 30 yards. For the season, Hodge leads the metro in rushing with 527 yards and eight scores. He had only 15 carries all of last season.
Jordan Lawrence
School: Camanche
Sport: Football
Year: Senior
Lawrence hauled in eight receptions for 171 yards and four touchdowns Friday during Camanche's 42-0 onslaught of Anamosa. The three-year starter has at least one touchdown in three straight games, helping the Indians to a 3-1 mark. For the season, Lawrence has 24 grabs for 340 yards and six touchdowns. He has 1,028 receiving yards and a school-best 16 receiving scores for his career.
Teams of the week
Bettendorf boys cross country
Last week: The Bulldogs picked up their first win of the season at Scott County Park last Tuesday in the nine-team North Scott Invitational. Bettendorf finished with 36 points, 19 clear of runner-up North Scott. Coach Dave Terronez's team had five runners in the top 10 with Nick Moore (third place), Layton Pribyl (sixth), Carter Wolf (eighth), Ethan Cole (ninth) and Walter Blackman (10th). Those five runners were all separated by less than a minute.
Easton Valley football
Last week: Spurred by a 36-point second quarter, Easton Valley knocked off Springville 65-48 in a battle of state-ranked, unbeaten 8-player teams Friday in Springville. Kolton Murphy rushed for 167 yards and five touchdowns while Conor Gruver passed for 204 yards and two scores. Easton Valley (4-0) forced three turnovers and limited Springville to 96 rushing yards (less than 4 yards per carry). The River Hawks are averaging 61 points and 386.5 yards per game.
Rockridge girls golf
Last week: After beating Erie-Prophetstown and Sterling Newman in a triangular, Rockridge edged previously unbeaten Mercer County 197-199 in a dual meet at Hawthorn Ridge. The Rockets, with just one loss on the season, were led by co-medalists Nikki Sedam and Amelia Rursch (who each shot 52) in the triangular at Erie Country Club. Hannah Graves and Rursch posted 48 and 49, respectively, in the win over Mercer County.
