Prep spotlight: Athletes and teams of the week

Sport: Football

Year: Senior

Lawrence hauled in eight receptions for 171 yards and four touchdowns Friday during Camanche's 42-0 onslaught of Anamosa. The three-year starter has at least one touchdown in three straight games, helping the Indians to a 3-1 mark. For the season, Lawrence has 24 grabs for 340 yards and six touchdowns. He has 1,028 receiving yards and a school-best 16 receiving scores for his career.

Teams of the week

Bettendorf boys cross country

Last week: The Bulldogs picked up their first win of the season at Scott County Park last Tuesday in the nine-team North Scott Invitational. Bettendorf finished with 36 points, 19 clear of runner-up North Scott. Coach Dave Terronez's team had five runners in the top 10 with Nick Moore (third place), Layton Pribyl (sixth), Carter Wolf (eighth), Ethan Cole (ninth) and Walter Blackman (10th). Those five runners were all separated by less than a minute.

Easton Valley football