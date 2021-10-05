Prep spotlight: Athletes and teams of the week

Athletes of the week
Ryan Campbell
School: North Scott
Sport: Football
Year: Senior
The linebacker had 14 tackles, 12 of those solo, and three tackles for loss during last Friday night's 42-0 win over Burlington at Bracewell Stadium. Campbell and the Lancers kept an opponent out of the end zone for the third straight game. North Scott is yielding only seven points a game, tops in Iowa Class 4A. Campbell is second on the team in tackles (34.5) and has seven tackles for loss.
Kai Rios
School: Rock Island
Sport: Football
Year: Senior
Rios, a team captain, hauled in nine receptions for 117 yards during last Friday's 33-30 overtime win over Galesburg. Also an efficient blocker, the 6-foot-5, 245-pound tight end is among the Western Big 6 Conference receiving leaders with 21 catches for 341 yards in league play. He has offers from McKendree University and Valparaiso University and took a game day visit to Northern Iowa last week.
Carly Rolf
School: Assumption
Sport: Volleyball
Year: Senior
Rolf spurred Class 3A second-ranked Assumption to an 8-0 week. The Knights beat Clinton and Bettendorf in Mississippi Athletic Conference matches before reeling off six wins at the Northeast Invitational. Rolf, a Rockhurst University commit, recorded 138 assists in 18 sets for the Knights. She also was 31 of 35 from the service line with three aces in the two conference wins. Rolf leads the MAC at 9.5 assists per set.
Teams of the week
Easton Valley volleyball
Last week: Undefeated in Tri-Rivers Conference East Division play heading into this week, Easton Valley has won 11 of its last 13 matches and is 14-5 for the season. It is a vast improvement for a team that was 11-14 a year ago and hasn't had a winning campaign since 2016. The River Hawks are led by senior Kaitlyn Kuhl's 172 kills and 118 digs. Easton Valley is serving at a 92.3% clip for the season, including a team-best 27 aces from setter Dana Carlson.
Moline boys golf
Last week: The Maroons secured their first trip to the IHSA state tournament in 25 years Monday at the Class 3A Lockport Sectional. After a third-place finish at regionals last Wednesday at Ironwood Golf Course in Normal, Moline posted a 298 total Monday at Nettle Creek Country Club's Creek Course in Morris to finish second. Moline junior Tommy Potter was the meet medalist with a career-low round of 5-under 66 and classmate Jack Curnyn was seventh with a 2-over 73.
Sherrard boys golf
Last week: The Tigers captured their first regional plaque last Wednesday with a 322 total at Midland Golf Club outside of Kewanee. Then at Monday's Class 1A Petersburg (PORTA) Sectional, Sherrard posted a 329 total and edged conference rival Rockridge for the title based on the low fifth score. It was the second consecutive sectional crown for the Tigers, who are led by Brennan Welch (sixth at sectionals) and Austin Fratzke (regional champ and 11th at sectionals).