Athletes of the week
Ella Caffery
School: Wilton
Sport: Volleyball
Year: Freshman
The team's setter fueled the Class 2A 14th-ranked Beavers to six victories in seven matches last week, including a runner-up finish at the Clinton Invitational. Caffery averaged 8.1 assists per set and was 59 of 65 serving with nine aces. She had 35 assists and was 15 of 16 serving in a four-set road win over rival and state-ranked West Liberty.
Brody Hawtrey
School: North Cedar
Sport: Football
Year: Junior
Hawtrey rushed for a career-high 303 yards and two touchdowns Friday night in the Knights' 53-24 win over Columbus Community. The 5-foot-11 and 165-pound back had a 29-yard scoring run as North Cedar racked up 507 rushing yards in the contest. It was the first time Hawtrey had exceeded 100 yards in a game this season.
Davion Wilson
School: Rock Island
Sport: Football
Year: Junior
Wilson rushed for a season-high 282 yards and four touchdowns for the Rocks in their 43-22 home win over Galesburg. He had scoring runs of 5, 38, 31 and 23 yards for Rock Island, which compiled 575 yards of offense and recorded its second straight victory. Wilson leads the Quad-Cities metro through four weeks with 786 rushing yards.
Teams of the week
Bettendorf girls swimming
Last week: won the Little Hawk Invitational
Powered by individual wins from Sami Roemer (100 backstroke) and Megan Greenley (100 freestyle) along with a win in the 200 medley relay, Bettendorf scored 420 points to edge third-ranked Ankeny for the team title at the Iowa City High Little Hawk Invitational. The Bulldogs had a top-three finish in nine of the 11 swimming events.
Geneseo girls cross country
Last week: won home invitational
The Leafs finished first in the sophomore and senior divisions and second in the junior division at Saturday's home invitational. Josie Brown led Geneseo to the title in the senior class with a time of 19 minutes, 32.5 seconds -- more than a minute ahead of teammate and runner-up Julia Poel. Geneseo finished with 36 points in the senior girls race, 12 ahead of second-place United Township.
Ridgewood football
Last week: defeated Stark County 43-30
It marked the first time since the Ridgewood co-op had beaten Stark County on the gridiron. The Spartans overcame a 22-7 deficit with 36 straight points. Halfback Bryce Ashby had 121 yards rushing and 63 receiving along with scoring the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter. It had been 13 years since someone from Cambridge, AlWood & ROWVA knocked off Stark County.