Prep spotlight: Athletes and teams of the week

022322-qc-spt-gen-rocky hoops002.JPG

Rock Island's Amarion Nimmers takes a 3 against Geneseo during a Class 3A regional semifinal last week at Rock Island High School.

 Bobby Metcalf

Athletes of the week

Kennady Bigwood

School: Camanche

Sport: Girls bowling

Year: Sophomore

Bigwood claimed an Iowa Class 1A individual state title last Tuesday at Maple Lanes in Waterloo. After rolling a 666 three-game series in the preliminaries, Bigwood won her quarterfinal matchup, 215-213, her semifinal, 204-169 and closed with a 191-181 win over Forest City's Chiara Thompson in the final. She was the second Camanche athlete to win a state title this winter, joining wrestler Eric Kinkaid.

Shawn Gilbert

School: Central DeWitt

Sport: Boys basketball

Year: Senior

After scoring a career-high 45 points and grabbing 10 rebounds last Thursday in a substate semifinal win over Cedar Rapids Xavier, Gilbert had 26 points Monday in the Sabers' 47-37 substate final victory over Solon. The 6-foot-9 Gilbert is averaging a Mississippi Athletic Conference-best 23.8 points per game for a Central DeWitt program which will play at state for the first time in eight years.

People are also reading…

Ammiah Wynn

School: Bettendorf

Sport: Girls bowling

Year: Junior

Wynn, selected as the Mississippi Athletic Conference's girls bowler of the year and first team all-district, placed fourth at the Class 3A individual state tournament last week in Waterloo. In the preliminaries, Wynn bowled games of 248, 222 and 234 for a 704 series. She had a personal-best game of 278 in her quarterfinal win. Wynn finished the season with a 206 average, best in the MAC.

Teams of the week

Davenport Central girls bowling

Last week: Central claimed its first bowling championship in program history last Wednesday at Cadillac Lanes in Waterloo. After getting the sixth seed following 15 Baker games, Central knocked off third-seeded Des Moines Lincoln, second-seeded Dubuque Senior and top-seeded Ottumwa in best-of-five series to claim the title. It was the first team championship for Central in any sport since boys tennis in 2007. Coach Wendy Allen's squad finished the year 16-6.

Pleasant Valley girls basketball

Last week: For the first time in a dozen years, PV qualified for the girls state tournament with a 71-66 triumph over Cedar Rapids Washington last Tuesday. Then on Monday, the Spartans won their first game at the state tournament, slipping past Iowa City High 52-47. Coach Jennifer Goetz's team has run off 13 straight wins and plays No. 1 Johnston in a Class 5A semifinal Thursday. Halle Vice has averaged 25.7 points in the Spartans' three postseason contests.

Rock Island boys basketball

Last week: The Rocks won a Class 3A regional championship at home last week with victories over Geneseo and Ottawa. In the 71-48 triumph over Ottawa, Amarion Nimmers had 21 points, Cam Atkinson scored 18 and Baker Beal chipped in 10. Rock Island used a 29-15 burst in the third quarter to break free and advance to Wednesday night's sectional semifinal against Peoria Manual. Rock Island (21-9) is seeking its first sectional crown since its state title team in 2011.

