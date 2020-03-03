Prep spotlight: Athletes and teams of the week

School: Davenport Central

Sport: Bowling

Year: Senior

For the second time in her high school career, Smith finished as the Class 3A state runner-up. Smith bowled 237 and a season-best 257 for a 494 two-game series last Wednesday at Cadillac Lanes in Waterloo. She finished 19 pins behind state champion Anna Warkel of Cedar Rapids Jefferson. Smith, who had a season average of nearly 222, propelled Central to a fourth-place team finish.

Teams of the week

Camanche boys basketball

Last week: The Indians qualified for the Class 2A state tournament with an 80-32 rout over West Burlington on Saturday in Muscatine. Camanche (21-3) has won its three postseason games by an average of 34 points. Caleb Delzell had 18 points and 12 rebounds in the substate final while three other players finished in double figures. Coach Josh Davis' team has a chance to avenge one of its three losses on Tuesday at the state tournament against Monticello.

North Scott girls basketball