Prep spotlight: Athletes and teams of the week

Athletes of the week
Malachi Key
School: Rock Island
Sport: Basketball
Year: Senior
In his final game at Rock Island Fieldhouse, Key tallied 14 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and a block in a 57-48 Western Big 6 Conference win over Quincy. Key had most of his production early in the game, scoring 10 points and grabbing six rebounds in the opening quarter. Afterward, Key called it one of the best games of his career. It helped the Rocks finish the regular season with 21 victories.
Sean Peeters
School: Assumption
Sport: Basketball
Year: Senior
Peeters, the Mississippi Athletic Conference's leading scorer at 23.6 points per game, became the school's career scoring leader in last Thursday's substate win over Mount Pleasant. Peeters scored 25 points and grabbed six rebounds in the 64-54 triumph. He has 1,108 career points going into the substate final, which surpassed his cousin Billy Daniel for Assumption's all-time mark.
Maddi Smith
School: Davenport Central
Sport: Bowling
Year: Senior
For the second time in her high school career, Smith finished as the Class 3A state runner-up. Smith bowled 237 and a season-best 257 for a 494 two-game series last Wednesday at Cadillac Lanes in Waterloo. She finished 19 pins behind state champion Anna Warkel of Cedar Rapids Jefferson. Smith, who had a season average of nearly 222, propelled Central to a fourth-place team finish.
Teams of the week
Camanche boys basketball
Last week: The Indians qualified for the Class 2A state tournament with an 80-32 rout over West Burlington on Saturday in Muscatine. Camanche (21-3) has won its three postseason games by an average of 34 points. Caleb Delzell had 18 points and 12 rebounds in the substate final while three other players finished in double figures. Coach Josh Davis' team has a chance to avenge one of its three losses on Tuesday at the state tournament against Monticello.
North Scott girls basketball
Last week: The Lancers made it 32 consecutive wins dating back to last season with a 63-43 rout over Clear Creek Amana in the Class 4A state quarterfinals on Tuesday in Des Moines. North Scott (24-0) has won its three postseason games by 35, 39 and 20 points, respectively. Senior post Grace Boffeli had 28 points and nine boards in the win over CCA. Coach TJ Case's program is two victories from its third state championship in four seasons.
Rockridge boys basketball
Last week: After an early exit in last year's regional tournament, the state-ranked Rockets captured their first regional plaque in four years with last Friday's 59-55 victory over conference rival Orion in Aledo. Six-foot-4 Nate Henry averages 22 points and eight rebounds per game to lead the 27-win Rockets. Cole Rusk and Jenson Whiteman are also averaging double figures for Rockridge, which played Fieldcrest on Tuesday night in a sectional semifinal.