Prep spotlight: Athletes and teams of the week

Athletes of the week

Ty Cozad

School: Muscatine

Sport: Football

Year: Junior

Cozad was the bright spot for the Muskies in a 42-21 road defeat to Iowa City West. The tailback rushed for a career-high 239 yards and scored three times, including an 89-yarder in the first half. The 5-foot-10 and 195-pounder averaged more than 7.5 yards per carry and accounted for 89% of the team's yards in the game. Cozad had 102 rushing yards in Muscatine's opener against Linn-Mar.

Kaitlynn DeBlock

School: Sherrard

Sport: Volleyball

Year: Junior

DeBlock had a team-high 17 kills and six blocks last Thursday for the Tigers in their 22-25, 25-16, 25-12 victory over Rockridge in a Three Rivers Conference West Division match. The 6-foot-1 middle hitter, honorable mention all-TRAC West as a sophomore, had six kills and four blocks last Tuesday in a straight-set win against Morrison. She has a team-high 22 blocks in nine matches this year.

Charlie Simpson

School: Easton Valley

Sport: Football

Year: Senior

With Easton Valley missing quarterback Carson Fuegen, Simpson was the spark plug for the River Hawks with 282 rushing yards and six touchdowns last Friday in a 69-22 road triumph over South Beloit, Ill. The 6-foot and 220-pound back averaged more than 20 yards per carry and had a 60-yard run in the game. It came on the heels of a 142-yard rushing performance against Don Bosco.

Teams of the week

Durant football

Last week: Durant rallied from a 13-point halftime deficit to beat then Class 1A seventh-ranked Cascade 26-13 last Friday. Senior Nolan DeLong carried the ball 33 times for 258 yards and two touchdowns while sophomore Isaac Nielsen also had a pair of rushing scores. DeLong recorded 2.5 tackles for loss and Hunter Bacorn had 1.5 as Durant (2-0) didn't allow a point in the second half. The Wildcats have outscored opponents 58-8 in the second half this season.

Moline girls swimming

Last week: The Maroons compiled 281 points to win the eight-team Warrior Invitational at Sterling last Saturday. Moline received individual victories from Darien Sanders (diving), Hailee Messerly (50 free) and Olivia Gustafson (100 backstroke) along with the 200 free relay of Gustafson, Messerly, Addie Ketner and Skyler Chandlee and the 400 free relay of Erin Fixen, Chandlee, Messerly and Gustafson. Moline also had a pair of second-place finishes.

Riverdale boys cross country

Last week: Led by individual champion Tommy Murray, Riverdale won the 17-team Oregon Invitational at Oregon Park West. The Rams outpaced Rockford Christian, 50-61. Murray won the 5,000-meter race in 16 minutes, 18 seconds. Landis Musser placed third and Peyton Sand was sixth for the Rams, whose fourth and fifth runners propelled them to victory. Braeden Bode finished 16th and Cael Hinde was 29th, ahead of Rockford Christian's fourth and fifth runners.