Athletes of the week
Brea Beal
School: Rock Island
Sport: Girls basketball
Year: Senior
After becoming the Western Big Six's all-time scoring leader last Thursday (girls and boys), the South Carolina recruit was named the most valuable player Monday at the MLK Classic in DeKalb after scoring 107 points, grabbing 49 rebounds, having 18 assists and recording a dozen blocks in three games. Included in that was a career-high 40 points against Minooka.
Sydney Park
School: Davenport Central
Sport: Wrestling
Year: Freshman
Park won the 126-pound weight class Saturday in the inaugural Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association girls state wrestling tournament in Waverly. She had pins in all four of her matches — 43 seconds, 59 seconds, 1 minute, 24 seconds and 2:08 in the final over Waukon's Regan Griffith. Park has five varsity wins this season over boys in the 120 or 126 weight class.
Tateum Park
School: Davenport North
Sport: Wrestling
Year: Junior
Became the first girl from the Quad-Cities to win a state wrestling championship Saturday at the first IWCOA tournament in Waverly. After a bye in the opening round, Park recorded a fall of 3 minutes, 12 seconds in the semifinals and then posted an 8-1 win in the 113-pound final over Waukon's Meridian Snitker. Park has four contested varsity wins over boys this season.
Teams of the week
Easton Valley boys basketball
Last week: The River Hawks have won seven in a row, including an 80-55 win over Class 1A 10th-ranked Calamus-Wheatland on Monday. Kaleb Cornilsen had 23 points and Curtis Hartung finished with 19 for Easton Valley, which shot better than 60 percent from the field. Easton Valley (14-2) has eclipsed 80 points four times and not allowed more than 55 during this win streak.
Orion wrestling
Last week: The Chargers won the nine-team Bob Mitton Invitational, their home tournament, with 232 points. Orion had 11 wrestlers finish in the top three at its weight class, including four champions in Ethan Meisenburg (126 pounds), Trent Scharpman (152), Chad Banfield (195) and Gage Eastin (220). Meisenburg had a fall and two major decisions while Scharpman and Banfield each recorded two falls.
Wilton girls basketball
Last week: The Beavers knocked off Iowa City Regina (49-39) and Class 2A sixth-ranked Bellevue (38-36) to extend their win streak to nine and move to 15-1 on the season. Aubrey Putman made a shot at the buzzer as Wilton handed Bellevue its first loss. Coach Jeremy Putman's squad has two players averaging double figures — Emily Lange (23.5 ppg.) and Kortney Drake (15.3 ppg.)