Athletes of the week
Drew Hall
School: Rockridge
Sport: Golf
Year: Sophomore
Hall posted rounds of 74 and 72 at Prairie Vista Golf Course in Bloomington to take third place at the Class 1A state tournament. Hall had two birdies and 13 pars in his closing round to finish three strokes behind state medalist Weston Walker of Peoria Christian. Earlier in the week, Hall was second to Walker at the sectional meet in Mount Sterling with a 74.
Britan Martens
School: Midland
Sport: Football
Year: Senior
The 6-foot-1 and 225-pound quarterback rushed for 341 yards and six touchdowns last Friday in Midland's 54-45 win over Central City. Martens, who averaged more than 12 yards per carry, also completed 12 of 21 passes for 103 yards as Midland remained in the playoff chase in 8-player. Martens has rushed for 595 of his 942 yards in the past two games.
Ben Parker
School: Bellevue
Sport: Football
Year: Senior
Parker rushed for a career-high 222 yards and two touchdowns Friday night in the Comets' 21-19 win over Northeast. The 5-foot-10 and 175-pounder also had seven tackles, three for loss, and an interception on defense as Bellevue won its third consecutive game following a 1-4 start. Parker has 918 yards rushing and eight touchdowns on the season.
Teams of the week
Bettendorf girls cross country
Last week: Bettendorf captured its first Mississippi Athletic Conference title in four years and just the second in the last 15 years last Thursday at Muscatine. Propelled by a 1-2 finish from Hannah Beintema and Sami Foht, the 14th-ranked Bulldogs finished with 34 points to distance themselves from runner-up Pleasant Valley (79) and North Scott (84). Beintema was the school's second individual MAC girls champion in three years.
Mercer County football
Last week: The Golden Eagles became playoff eligible with an 8-7 victory over previously one-loss Princeville on Friday. Brayden Williams scored a first-quarter touchdown followed by a two-point conversion to give Mercer County (5-3) the lead. The defense did the rest. Noah Miller recovered a fumble on the Golden Eagles' 5-yard line late in the fourth quarter. Seth Speaker recorded an interception for Mercer County.
Moline girls tennis
Last week: The Maroons claimed their first sectional title in six years on Saturday at Pekin. Moline finished with 20 points, four clear of Normal Community West and Pekin. Monika Birski was runner-up in singles while Sarah Gustafson and Lauren Meyers teamed for second in doubles. It was the first sectional crown for coach Brooke Forsberg at Moline, whose squad repeated as Western Big Six champion the week before.