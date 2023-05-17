Athletes of the week

Carsen Dekeyrel

School: Rockridge

Sport: Baseball

Year: Freshman

In the Rockets' last two wins, they have sent out the southpaw to the mound and he's come through. Dekeyrel tossed three innings of two-hit ball and struck out four in a victory over Erie-Prophetstown on May 11. Then on Monday in Rockridge's Class 2A regional opener, he spun a complete game shutout with nine K's and allowing just three hits. Dekeyrel has a 3-1 record with a 3.05 earned run average this season.

Elise Davison

School: Camanche

Sport: Tennis

Year: Junior

Davison clinched her spot at the Class 1A state tournament for the second consecutive season with a regional title on May 10 in Mount Vernon. Runner-up last year, the Storm's top singles player triumphed in three sets 4-6, 6-4, 1-0 (10-7). Davison has amassed over double digit wins this season and dropped under 10 sets. It marks the third straight season Camanche will be represented at Byrnes Park in Waterloo.

Makhi Wilson

School: Pleasant Valley

Sport: Track and Field

Year: Senior

The Eastern Illinois football recruit shined on the track at the Class 4A state qualifier in Eldridge. Wilson broke a pair of school records, a 22-year old mark in the 110 hurdles and a 14-year old record in the 200-meter dash. He ran 14.54 seconds in the hurdles and a quick 21.72 in the 200, both victories. Wilson also anchored the Spartans' shuttle hurdle relay to victory. Wilson will be in those three events at the state meet this week.

Teams of the week

Alleman girls soccer

Last week: The Pioneers posted a pair of clean sheets en route to their second straight Class 1A regional title on May 12. They shutout DePue 8-0 in the semifinals, then clipped Mendota 2-0 in the Mendota regional final. Alleman registered all eight goals in the first half versus DePue, then broke a scoreless tie versus Mendota in the second half on a Sofia Sanchez goal. The Pioneers face Byron the sectional semifinals.

United Township boys track & field

Last week: Fueled by their field event depth, the Panthers rolled to another Western Big 6 Conference title on May 12 with 159 points that edged out rival Sterling by a handful. Alassane Ba, Korey Randle, Dameon Wright, Ben Lissa and Cayden Munson all won field event titles. Ba claimed two other first place finishes on the track, winning the 100 and 200-meter dashes. It marked the seventh league title in coach Evan Holschbach's tenure.

Wapello boys golf

Last week: The Indians claimed a sectional title on their home course of Heritage Oaks, then secured a second straight Class 1A state tournament berth with a runner-up finish at the district meet at Brown Deer. Wapello won by 20 strokes on May 10 and had all of its low-four under 90 to advance to districts. Cooper Garrison finished in the top-five at districts, using a back-nine eagle and three total birdies to pace the Indians' scoring four.