Prep spotlight: Who are the Quad-Cities area athletes and teams of the week?

Athletes of the week

Lauren Golinghorst

School: North Scott

Sport: Basketball

Year: Senior

Golinghorst averaged 24 points in two North Scott wins last week. The forward tossed in a season-high 27 points and eight rebounds in a victory over state-ranked Central DeWitt. She followed with a game-high 21 points in a 55-35 triumph over Davenport Central. After missing time early in the year with injury, the 5-foot-11 Golinghorst is averaging 15.1 points and 6.1 rebounds per game.

Bristol Lewis

School: United Township

Sport: Basketball

Year: Senior

Lewis erupted for a season-high 42 points last Friday in the Panthers' 77-54 win over Galesburg. Then in Saturday's victory against Pekin, Lewis compiled 20 points, five rebounds and three steals. He averaged more than 25 points a game in three contests last week. Among the top five scorers in the Big 6 this season, the 6-foot-3 Lewis has powered United Township to a 20-5 record.

Chris Wrage

School: Central DeWitt

Sport: Wrestling

Year: Sophomore

Wrage had three decision victories to capture the Mississippi Athletic Conference title at 182 pounds last Saturday in DeWitt. He avenged two losses from earlier in the season in dual meets to Muscatine's Andy Franke and Assumption's Chase Diaz. After beating Bettendorf's Cooper Agosta 10-5 in the semifinals, he edged Diaz 3-2 in the final. It was Wrage's second tournament title of the season.

Teams of the week

Bettendorf wrestling

Last week: It was quite a two-day stretch for the Bettendorf wrestling programs. The girls team accumulated 217.5 points to win a title in the inaugural IGHSAU regional tournament in Cedar Rapids. Taylor Strief, Nesa Selmani and Alexys Petersen won weight classes. On Saturday, the boys team established a league record with 317.5 points and 10 titlists to repeat as conference champions in DeWitt. The Bulldogs were in the top four at every weight class.

Davenport Central boys bowling

Last week: The Blue Devils captured the North Scott Lancer Invitational at Big River Bowling last Saturday. After rolling seven games of 225 or better in the Baker format to finish with a 3,242 total (216 avg.) in the preliminaries, the top seed beat Bettendorf, Davenport North and Pleasant Valley in bracket play to prevail. It was the first tournament title of the season for the Blue Devils after finishing runner-up to Louisa-Muscatine at the Camanche Invitational.

Geneseo wrestling

Last week: The Maple Leafs repeated as Western Big 6 Conference champion last Saturday. Geneseo, with four champions in Tim Sebastian (106 pounds), Zachary Montez (132), Josh Hock (152) and Tim Stohl (220), racked up 197 points to beat host Quincy by 37 points. Sebastian, Hock and Stohl had pins in their championship matches. The Maple Leafs also had two runner-up finishes and three third-place finishers. Geneseo heads to Sterling for Saturday's 2A regional.