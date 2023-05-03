Athletes of the week

Miah Berhenke

School: United Township

Sport: Softball

Year: Freshman

Berhenke was 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in last Tuesday's 12-7 win over Galesburg. Then last Thursday, she smacked a two-run homer in the opening inning and added another RBI as the Panthers handed Geneseo its first Big 6 Conference defeat. In 16 games, Berhenke is hitting .491 with nine doubles, three triples, five homers and 17 RBI. She has an OPS around 1.550.

Spencer Kessel

School: Louisa-Muscatine

Sport: Track & field

Year: Senior

Kessel became Louisa-Muscatine's first Drake Relays champion after winning the shot put last Thursday. The University of Northern Iowa recruit uncorked a throw of 62 feet, 3 1/2 inches to win the competition by more than six feet. Four of his six throws eclipsed 60 feet. On Friday, Kessel was fifth in the discus with a toss of 173-7. He medaled in both throwing events in back-to-back Relays.

Noelle Steines

School: Calamus-Wheatland

Sport: Track & field

Year: Sophomore

Steines shattered her personal best by more than 10 seconds to win the 1,500 meters Saturday at the Drake Relays. The two-time Iowa state cross country champion finished in 4 minutes, 35.22 seconds, the fastest for a Relays champion since 2018 and 17th on Iowa's all-time list. Also a seventh-place finisher in the 800, Steines joined her mother, Jessica, as a Relays champion.

Teams of the week

Assumption boys soccer

Last week: Ranked No. 1 in Class 2A by the Iowa High School Soccer Coaches Association, Assumption picked up four wins last week and improved to 11-0. The Knights beat Central DeWitt (4-0), Council Bluffs St. Albert (3-0), Waterloo Columbus (4-1) and Iowa City Regina (1-0). Assumption has yielded only three goals all season going into Tuesday's match. Roberto Medrano leads the Knights with 15 goals while Medrano and Sam Burkhart each have nine assists.

Pleasant Valley boys tennis

Last week: The Spartans rolled to their ninth Mississippi Athletic Conference title in the last 10 contested Tuesday. PV had five singles champions and all three doubles teams win en route to scoring 26 points. That came on the heels of winning three dual meets last week, including a 9-0 victory over Bettendorf and a 5-4 triumph over fourth-ranked West Des Moines Valley. Third-ranked PV (9-0) prevailed in four singles matches and No. 1 doubles against Valley.

Sherrard girls track & field

Last week: Sherrard accumulated 122 points last Friday to win its home relays by more than 35 points over Mercer County. Sprinter Lillian Russell accounted for three wins, claiming victories in the 100 meters (13.01 seconds) and 400 (59.59) along with running a leg on the 400 relay. Kelsey Hutchins was on winning 400, 800 and 1,600 relays and took first in the triple jump. Madison Mathis collected a win in the 800 and Saidie Shemek was first in the discus.