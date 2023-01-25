Prep spotlight: Who are the Quad-Cities area athletes and teams of the week?

Athletes of the week

Greta Brus

School: Davenport

Sport: Wrestling

Year: Freshman

Brus claimed the 145-pound class at the Louisa-Muscatine Invitational on Saturday. She pinned Bettendorf's Brooklyn McNeil in the quarterfinals (1:48), stuck Muscatine's Elsie Lewis in the semifinals (1:46) and then outlasted West Liberty's Dionni Garcia-Vazquez 4-3 in the finals. Brus scored a takedown in the closing seconds of regulation to force sudden victory. She is 26-5 on the season.

Baylen Damhoff

School: Fulton

Sport: Basketball

Year: Junior

Damhoff erupted for 39 points and eclipsed 1,000 points for his career last Saturday night in a 76-51 victory over Riverdale. Damhoff connected for four 3-pointers as Fulton avenged a loss from earlier this season. In the past three outings, the 6-foot-6 Damhoff has scored 97 points as the Steamers have an 11-game win streak heading into Wednesday's contest against Milledgeville.

Jake Knight

School: Bettendorf

Sport: Wrestling

Year: Freshman

Knight improved to 35-1 on the season with a title at the Ed Winger Invitational in Urbandale last Saturday. The 113-pounder recorded a 27-second fall in the opening round, a 5-2 decision in the quarters, a third-period fall in the semifinals and then a 6-4 win over Southeast Polk's Wil Oberbroeckling in the final. Knight, winner of 33 straight bouts, is ranked second in Class 3A at his weight class.

Teams of the week

Calamus-Wheatland girls basketball

Last week: The 15-4 Warriors went into Tuesday night's contest against Lisbon riding a five-game win streak. Cal-Wheat beat Durant (45-36), Easton Valley (54-22) and North Cedar (66-24) last week. Junior post Kahlie Hill recorded double figures in all three games for the Warriors, who lead the Tri-Rivers East Division. Hill averages team highs of 15.8 points and 9.7 rebounds per game. Emily Boeckmann averages 9.4 points, 4.5 steals and 4 assists a contest.

Pleasant Valley girls basketball

Last week: Ranked second in Iowa Class 5A, the Spartans beat fifth-ranked Davenport North 55-46 last Friday to move to 15-0 on the season. Halle Vice had 17 points, Jessie Clemons finished with 14 points and eight steals and Reagan Pagniano had a dozen second-half points. Coach Jennifer Goetz's team entered Tuesday night with a two-game lead in the conference race. Allowing a state-best 26.5 points per contest, PV has won 27 straight MAC games.

Riverdale wrestling

Last week: The Rams were 7 for 7 in first-place matches at the Bob Mitton Invitational last Saturday in Orion. Dean Wainwright (106 pounds), Tharren Jacobs (113), Brock Smith (138), Blake Smith (145), Eli Hinde (152), Collin Altensey (160) and Alex Watson (170) captured titles for Riverdale. Brock Smith was named most outstanding wrestler at the lower weights after an 11-1 win in the finals. The Rams accumulated 255 points, 64 clear of runner-up Orion.