Athletes of the week

Savanah Hauger

School: Sherrard

Sport: Softball

Year: Sophomore

Hauger was a key piece in the Tigers' 2-1 week that featured a pair of blowout victories over Bureau Valley and Monmouth-Roseville. Against the Storm on Friday, Hauger went 3-for-4 at the plate with three runs batted in plus tossed a three-hit gem in the circle with seven strikeouts. She scored three times and drove in two versus the Titans. Hauger is roping .541 on the season, leading Sherrard and pacing its offense in three additional categories.

Andrea Porubcin

School: Bettendorf

Sport: Tennis

Year: Senior

Porubcin met her longtime friendly rival in PV's Lauren Masengarb in the Mississippi Athletic Conference championship at No. 1 singles for the third straight season. The right-hander won her second consecutive MAC title at No. 1 singles with a 6-1, 6-1 triumph at Brady Street Stadium. Porubcin heads into regionals on Wednesday as the potential top seed in the singles bracket. A two-time state medalist in doubles, she is vying for her third state trip.

Juan Mateo

School: West Liberty

Sport: Soccer

Year: Senior

In the span of three matches, Mateo has vaulted to No. 2 in the state in goals scored on the year with his four goal per match effort in the Class 1A fifth-ranked Comets week. They pummeled Maquoketa and Davenport West over the weekend and smacked Anamosa 10-0 on Tuesday's senior night. Mateo, with 80 career goals to this point, has 33 on the season entering the regular season finale against West Branch on Friday night.

Teams of the week

Columbus Community boys track & field

Last week: The Wildcats, one of the teams to watch for a potential Class 1A state trophy, secured their first SEISC North Division championship in Wayland. The final tally was 183 points, more than 70 ahead of the runner-up. Drake Relays runner-up in the 110 hurdles, Triston Miller, set a meet record time in the event at 14.25 seconds. He also won the high jump. Kaden Amigon won the open 100 and 200 while a pair of relays also were victorious.

Rock Island baseball

Last week: Arguably the hottest team in the Q-C metro regardless of sport, the Rocks rallied down 11-0 to triumph over arch rival Moline in nine innings, then swept United Township in a Western Big 6 twinbill and dominated Alleman 13-3 in six frames. The wins over the Maroons and Pioneers were trophy games. Niklaus Janssen has registered multiple hits in three of the four wins over the week. Rock Island has won nine games in a row.

Geneseo girls track & field

Last week: The Maple Leafs claimed their third consecutive Western Big 6 Conference title in Sterling on the backs of seven event champions. University of Iowa recruit Annie Wirth won the high jump and long jump while Geneseo went 1-2-3 in the 300 hurdles. Junior thrower Olivia Marshall tossed the shot put over 41 feet while freshman Jocelyn Cechowicz won the pole vault in her Big 6 debut, clearing the bar at 11 feet, 3 inches.