Athletes of the week

Kelsey Joens

School: West Liberty

Sport: Basketball

Year: Senior

Joens scored a season-high 36 points to go along with 10 rebounds and six steals last Friday in a lopsided win over Durant. The Iowa State University signee followed with 26 points and 12 rebounds Monday as West Liberty knocked off Class 3A third-ranked Benton Community, 64-57. Joens is averaging 24.7 points and 13.5 rebounds a contest during West Liberty's current six-game win streak.

Abigail Meyrer

School: Pleasant Valley

Sport: Wrestling

Year: Freshman

Meyrer capped a 48-1 season with an Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union state championship at 120 pounds. After recording falls of 39 and 17 seconds, respectively, in the first two rounds, Meyrer won her quarterfinal by pin in 2:59 and her semifinal by fall in 3:18. In the final, she reversed Moravia's Layla Ewing in the third period to collect a 2-0 win. She won her last 47 matches of the year.

Lucas Rettig

School: Rock Island

Sport: Swimming

Year: Senior

Rettig captured Western Big 6 Conference titles in the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke Saturday at the East Moline Pool. His time of 51.75 in the 100 fly was just a tenth of a second off the conference record. Rettig posted a time of 53.83 to win the 100 back, more than four seconds in front of second place. The Rock Island standout also was part of the team's third-place medley relay.

Teams of the week

Moline boys basketball

Last week: Ranked second in Illinois Class 4A, Moline went on the road and beat eighth-ranked Quincy last Friday night, 57-46. It followed with an 81-53 rout over Bloomington on Saturday. Moline (25-3, 12-0 WB6) clinched a share of the Big 6 title Tuesday night with a win over United Township. Coach Sean Taylor's team has won its 12 Big 6 games by an average of 33.6 points. Owen Freeman averaged 17.5 points and Brock Harding 14 in Moline's two wins last week.

Pleasant Valley boys swimming

Last week: The Spartans established six school marks at last Saturday's district meet held at Davenport Central High School. PV, which won the title with 433.5 points, set school records in the 200 medley relay (1:34.92) and 400 freestyle relay (3:08.38). Owen Chiles won the 100 back in a school-record time (50.02) and swam a state-best 1:51.47 in the 200 IM. Will Gorman, named district swimmer of the year, took first in the 500 free (4:38.47) and 100 butterfly (49.88).

Rockridge boys basketball

Last week: Class 2A ninth-ranked Rockridge, with three sophomores in its starting lineup, has registered six consecutive wins. Included in that stretch is a 50-49 victory over Western Big 6 Conference rep Rock Island last Saturday at the Rock Garden. The Rockets entered the week with a 20-4 mark and already have clinched the Three Rivers Conference West Division title. Coach Andy Saey's team has been stingy defensively, holding 16 opponents below 40 points this season.