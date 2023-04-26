Athletes of the week

Noah Britton

School: Alleman

Sport: Track & field

Year: Junior

Competing in Distant Night in Palatine last Saturday, Britton ran a personal best 1 minute, 56.46 seconds in the 800 meters to win the Men's Undercard. It was more than three seconds faster than what Britton posted at the Shipley meet in Moline earlier this spring. Britton beat 12 other runners from across Illinois. He anchored Alleman to a win April 13 in the 3,200 relay at the Byron Relays.

Peyton Locke

School: Rockridge

Sport: Track & field

Year: Senior

Locke, eighth at last year's IHSA Class 1A state meet in the 100 and 200, was part of four wins last Friday during Rockridge's invitational. The sprinter won the 100 meters in 11.16 seconds and the 200 by more than a second with his 22.64 clocking. He ran the second leg on the Rockets' winning 800 relay and third leg on the victorious 1,600 relay. Rockridge was third in the nine-team meet.

Morgan Russmann

School: Pleasant Valley

Sport: Girls soccer

Year: Junior

One of the team's four captains, Russmann scored nine goals in three Pleasant Valley victories last week. She found the back of the net six times in a win over Clinton, twice in a shootout victory over Wheaton-Warrenville South and then scored in the 73rd minute of Saturday's 1-0 win over No. 3 Linn-Mar. Going into Tuesday, the North Dakota State soccer commit paced the MAC with 19 goals.

Teams of the week

Bettendorf girls soccer

Last week: The Bulldogs have pieced together four straight wins — Davenport Central (4-0), Class 3A eighth-ranked Waukee (2-0), Wheaton-Warrenville South (2-1) and Rockton Hononegah (3-0) to move to 7-2 on the season. Sophomore Carson Bohonek had a hat trick against Central along with two goals apiece in the wins over Wheaton-WS and Rockton Hononegah. Freshman Riley Sweetland totaled 13 saves in the wins over Waukee and Wheaton-WS.

Pleasant Valley girls golf

Last week: Pleasant Valley has registered two invitational wins and a runner-up finish in the last seven days. The Spartans won the Davenport West Invitational with a 329 total and then took the Lancer Invitational at Glynns Creek with a 325 last Thursday. PV (31-1) was second at Monday's Western Dubuque Invitational. Maura Peters earned medalist honors with a 72 at Emeis and at Glynns Creek. Isabella Steele broke 80 in each of the last three tournaments.

West Liberty boys soccer

Last week: The Class 1A fourth-ranked Comets have run off seven straight wins since a loss to Muscatine on March 30. West Liberty beat Clinton Prince of Peace (9-2), Dyersville Beckman (6-0) and Monticello (10-0) last week. Joshua Zeman had eight goals (four vs. Monticello) and three assists in the three victories. Juan Mateo chipped in seven goals and five assists. West Liberty (8-1) leads the entire state with 69 goals this season. It has yielded only five.