Related to this story

Most Popular

Drake Relays qualifiers

Drake Relays qualifiers

The 113th annual Drake Relays will take place Thursday through Saturday at Drake Stadium in Des Moines. Here is a list of locals who have qual…

All-Metro boys bowling team

All-Metro boys bowling team

A look at this year's Quad Cities All-Metro boys bowling team, which is led by Geneseo junior Landen Pruett and Clinton sophomore Charlie Pelham.

All-Metro girls bowling team

All-Metro girls bowling team

A look at this year's Quad Cities All-Metro girls bowling team. It is led by United Township junior Kloey Miner and Davenport Central senior C…

Watch Now: Related Video

'Nut shots' are defining the NBA playoffs