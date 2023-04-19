Athletes of the week

Payton Brown

School: Rockridge

Sport: Softball

Year: Senior

In the last four outings, the Illinois State signee has recorded 10 hits and homered in each game for the Rockets. Brown had six hits (two homers) and three RBI in last Saturday's doubleheader sweep of Moline. She posted two hits and two RBI in Monday's 10-0 rout over Geneseo. Brown, the program's all-time home runs leader, has spurred the Rockets to a 15-1 mark.

Dylan Moeller

School: Davenport Central

Sport: Soccer/track

Year: Sophomore

Moeller tallied a goal and five assists last Tuesday in the team's 9-0 rout over Clinton. Two nights later, she was the runner-up in the 1,500 for Central at the Jesse Day Relays. She capped the week with two goals Monday in a 4-1 win over West Burlington/Notre Dame. For the season, Moeller is tied for the team lead in goals (5) and tops in assists (5). She ranks third in the MAC in the 3,000.

Tristin Sorgenfrey

School: Tipton

Sport: Senior

Year: Golf

Sorgenfrey shot an even-par 72 last Thursday to claim the Tipton Invitational by four strokes at the Tipton Golf & Country Club. He turned in a 37 in a nine-hole dual meet win over Mid-Prairie last Monday. Earlier this season, Sorgenfrey shot a 67 to establish a scoring record at the Solon Invitational. For the season, he has a nine-hole average of 37.7 strokes and an 18-hole average of 72.55.

Teams of the week

Moline girls track & field

Last week: The Maroons accumulated 246.5 points to edge Geneseo for the title at the Rock Island ABC Invitational last Friday night. Nai'lah Anders had wins in the 'A' flight of the discus and shot put and Lexi Havercamp prevailed in the 'A' division of the 3200. Moline's Sam Veto (high jump), Paige Melton (discus) and Kare Martinez Hernandez (3200) had wins in the 'B' division. Standout Corynn Holmes was 'A' runner-up in high jump, 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles.

North Scott boys track & field

Last week: The Lancers claimed the 11-team Jesse Day Relays at Brady Street Stadium last Thursday with 133 points. Coach Joe Greenwood's squad received two individual wins apiece from Nik Davis (1600/3200) and Colton Voss (100/long jump). North Scott also had victories in the 400 and 800 relays. Zach McMillian (discus), Lowen Krueger (110 hurdles) and the sprint medley relay finished second. The Lancers are third in the latest MAC power rankings.

OSC-United girls soccer

Last week: The Orion-Sherrard-Cambridge United girls soccer team picked up three wins at its Spring Fling last Saturday to extend its win streak to five. OSC United beat Winnebago (4-2), Sterling (7-0) and Chicago Christian (6-1) to improve to 8-4. Jennie Abbott, Adalynn Elsbury and Rachael Fender had three goals apiece during the tournament. Alyssa Layer distributed seven assists and Abbott compiled three. Coach Rick Cline's team starts eight underclassmen.