Athletes of the week

Andrea Proubcin

School: Bettendorf

Sport: Tennis

Year: Senior

Proubcin joined her older sister as a Class 2A state singles champion with a straight set victory over Ankeny Centennial's Abbie Peterson in straight sets at the University of Iowa tennis complex. Porubcin, bound for Cornell but not to play tennis, capped the trifecta of MAC, district and state champion. A two-tine medalist in doubles, the right-hander triumphed over West Des Moines Valley's Claire Gu in the semis 7-5, 3-6, 6-4 to reach the finals. Proubcin needed a second set tiebreak to finish off her perfect record season.

Owen Michaels

School: Rock Island

Sport: Baseball

Year: Junior

The Western Big 6 Conference MVP tossed a complete game on the mound in the Illinois Class 3A regional final against Morris last weekend in helping the Rocks to a second straight regional title. Michaels wiggled out of a handful of jams to keep Morris from scoring more than once. The right-hander remains perfect on the season with an earned run average hovering around one. He finished the victory with four strikeouts and he left 10 Redskin baserunners stranded. Michaels induced nine fly ball outs.

Tommy Murray

School: Riverdale

Sport: Track and field

Year: Senior

Murray put the exclamation mark on his prep career with his first-ever state championships in the 3,200 and 1,600-meter runs at the Illinois Class 1A state meet over the weekend in Charleston. The Rams senior and Creighton recruit posted a time of 9 minutes, 14.77 seconds to win the two-mile by over eight seconds, then a couple hours later, clipped Isaiah Hill of Elmwood by five seconds in the one-mile. Murray leaves Riverdale with double digit state medals in track and cross country.

Teams of the week

Pleasant Valley girls golf

Last week: Behind two individuals in the top-six, the Spartans secured their first state title in school history with a two-day total team score 641 to edge Cedar Rapids Washington and West Des Moines Valley by over 15 strokes. Maura Peters was third on the individual leaderboard with a 2-over par while Isabella Steele was sixth at 6-over. Peters and Steele paced PV, but it got a pair of rounds in the 80s from Elliana Danielsen plus Anna Weinberger shot nine shots better in the final round. Peters is the only one that graduates.

Rockridge boys track and field

Last week: The Rockets were the only local team to finish in the top-10 at the Illinois state boys track and field meet over the weekend at O'Brien Field in Charleston. They tallied 22 points to finish 10th in the Class 2A team race. Sprinter Peyton Locke had a hand in all of them as walked out with three medals, winning the 100-meter dash title in 10.86 seconds and was second in the 200-meter dash. Locke teamed with Alex Zarlatanes, Ryan Hines and Jacob Freyermuth in the 800 relay for a sixth place finish.

Assumption girls soccer

Last week: The Knights returned to a place they are all too famaialr with in claiming their spot at the Class 1A state tournament with a 2-0 triumph over Dubuque Wahlert at Jack and Pat Bush Stadium. Since getting shutout to 3A state qualifier Pleasant Valley on May 9, Assumption has rattled off five straight victories and four of them have been shutouts. Sophomore Dru Dorsey has turned into the go-to option has she scored six goals in two postseason victories. The Knights open the state tournament against Van Meter.