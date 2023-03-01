Athletes of the week

Cameron Atkinson

School: Rock Island

Sport: Basketball

Year: Senior

Atkinson tallied 18 of his game-high 20 points in the second half last Wednesday to spur Rock Island past Galesburg 63-53 in the semifinals of the Class 3A Dunlap Regional. It was the second time in a month Atkinson flourished against the Streaks, scoring 22 in a Feb. 10 meeting. The second-team all-conference selection had 13 points in the Rocks' regional final win over Dunlap last Friday.

Jena Edwards

School: Central DeWitt

Sport: Bowling

Year: Senior

Edwards finished as the Iowa Class 2A state runner-up last Thursday at Maple Lanes in Waterloo. After rolling a 555 series, which included a 214 game, Edwards went into the bracketed tournament as the seventh seed. She bowled a 212 in the quarterfinals and a 235 in the semifinals to reach the final match. Waterloo East's Kadence Hyde clipped Edwards 216-204 in the championship.

Maryam Ndiaye

School: Moline

Sport: Wrestling

Year: Junior

Ndiaye became the first girls' wrestler from the Quad-Cities to wrestle for an IHSA individual state championship last week in Bloomington. After convincing 7-0 and 9-1 wins in the first two rounds, the 155-pounder pinned Palatine's Jasmine Fernandez in the semifinals in 1:46. Ndiaye lost a nip-and-tuck final against Plainfield South's Alicia Tucker, 3-1. Ndiaye closed 19-5 on the season.

Teams of the week

Davenport North boys bowling

Last week: The Wildcats finished runner-up at the Class 3A state tournament last Thursday at Cadillac Lanes in Waterloo. North was the sixth seed after 10 preliminary Baker games. In the quarterfinals, the Wildcats tripped Davenport Central and then rallied from a 2-0 deficit to beat Southeast Polk in the semifinal. North took Waterloo West five games before losing the final. North's Kaiden Ringdahl had a 726 series and was fourth in the individual tournament.

Fulton boys basketball

Last week: Rallying from an eight-point deficit, Fulton captured just its second regional title in the past 22 years Saturday with a 48-42 win over East Dubuque. Junior Baylen Damhoff scored 21 of his game-high 28 points in the second half and Ethan Price chipped in 13 points for the Steamers, who took a 25-9 record into Tuesday night's Class 1A sectional semifinal against Pecatonica. Fulton was champions of the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference South Division this season.

Pleasant Valley girls basketball

Last week: After clobbering Dubuque Senior in the regional final, the top-ranked team in Iowa Class 5A handled West Des Moines Valley 43-28 in a quarterfinal Monday in Des Moines. Halle Vice had 18 points and Jessie Clemons chipped in 11 for the Spartans, who are 24-0 heading into Thursday's semifinal against West Des Moines Dowling. PV has held all three postseason opponents below 35 points and teams are shooting 23.5% against the Spartans in the tournament.