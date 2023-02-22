Athletes of the week

Derrick Bass

School: Assumption

Sport: Wrestling

Year: Senior

Bass became Assumption's first state champion since Julien Broderson in 2019. After 1-0 victories in the quarterfinals and semifinals, Bass scored a takedown in the third period to beat Mount Vernon's Jase Jaspers 3-2 in the 126-pound final. Despite injuries throughout the year, Bass — a three-time state place winner — finished the season 35-1. He allowed only three points in four state matches.

Jake Knight

School: Bettendorf

Sport: Wrestling

Year: Freshman

Seeded second in Class 3A at 113 pounds, Knight joined his father and Bulldogs' head coach Dan Knight as an Iowa state champion. Knight accumulated 27 points and major decisions in the first two rounds, clipped Connor Fiser of Bondurant-Farrar in the semifinals 2-1 and then knocked off top-seed Dru Ayala of Fort Dodge 6-4 in the final. Knight closed the season with a 46-1 mark.

Dean Wainwright

School: Riverdale

Sport: Wrestling

Year: Freshman

The only individual from the Illinois Quad-Cities area to capture a state title, Wainwright pinned Glasford Illini Bluffs' Hunter Robbins in the second period of the Class 1A 106-pound final Saturday in Champaign. Wainwright (49-1) finished the tournament with two pins, a 4-1 decision in the quarterfinals and an 8-4 win in the semifinals. He also won regional and sectional championships for the Rams.

Teams of the week

Maquoketa bowling

Last week: After winning at the state qualifier last week, Maquoketa followed it with Class 1A state championships on the boys and girls side Monday at Cadillac Lanes in Waterloo. It was the first title in program history for both squads. The girls beat Shenandoah, six-time reigning champion Louisa-Muscatine and Clarinda in the bracket tournament. The boys overcame deficits in the semifinals to Council Bluffs St. Albert and the final versus Vinton-Shellsburg to prevail.

United Township girls basketball

Last week: Coach Chase Pavelonis was in elementary school the last time United Township captured a regional title before Friday. The Panthers outlasted second-seeded Joliet West 50-49 in Bourbonnais for their first regional crown since 2001. Kaylie Pena tossed in 17 points and Lorena Awou finished with 13 for the Panthers, who took a 16-16 record into Tuesday night's sectional semifinals. Tia Lewis scored the go-ahead basket for UTHS with less than 15 seconds left.

Wilton wrestling

Last week: For the first time in eight years, Wilton came home from the traditional state tournament with hardware. The Beavers had eight place winners and racked up 139 points to place second in Class 1A behind Don Bosco. It was the second runner-up trophy for Wilton this winter after taking second at state duals in early February. Freshman Mason Shirk placed second at 106 pounds while Jordan Dusenberry (132) and Kaden Shirk (182) each took third.