Athletes of the week

Owen Chiles

School: Pleasant Valley

Sport: Swimming

Year: Junior

Chiles came home from the Iowa state meet with four top-four finishes and was part of four school records. He took silver in the 100 backstroke (49.44 seconds), bronze in the 200 individual medley (1:50.51), swam the backstroke leg on the fourth-place 200 medley relay and anchored the third-place 400 free relay. It was the third time in a week Chiles bettered his own school mark in the backstroke.

Sam Gravert

School: Central DeWitt

Sport: Wrestling

Year: Senior

Gravert claimed a Class 2A district title last Saturday in Manchester at 285 pounds. After pinning Monticello's Ian Taylor in the semifinals, Gravert beat second-ranked Cameron Geuther of West Delaware 2-1 in the final. It was Gravert's second win of the season over Geuther. Runner-up at the Bob Lueders and MAC wrestling tournaments, the fourth-ranked Gravert is 31-4 heading into the state tourney.

Jayda Rosenow

School: Erie-Prophetstown

Sport: Wrestling

Year: Sophomore

Rosenow won the 140-pound division at last Saturday's Geneseo Sectional to qualify for the state tourney. She pinned Aurora East's Brenda Escobedo in the quarterfinals and stuck third-seeded Annalisa Gibbons of Galesburg in the semifinals. Then in the final against top-seeded Bella Cyrkiel of Minooka, Rosenow (16-15) scored a takedown in sudden victory for a 9-7 win.

Teams of the week

Camanche girls bowling

Last week: After winning the River Valley Conference tournament with a 3,006 total last Friday, Camanche took the team title at Monday's Class 1A state qualifier at Imperial Lanes. The Storm finished with a 2,962 total for 15 Baker games (197.5 avg.) and had the top four finishers in the individual competition with Kylee Kooi (697 series), Abbi Nylin (630), Kennady Bigwood (622) and Kaelen Kelly (577). Camanche's 2,915 team average is tops in 1A this year.

Geneseo girls basketball

Last week: Geneseo clinched its fourth straight Western Big 6 Conference title with a 65-38 victory over Moline at Wharton Field House. The second smallest school in the conference based on enrollment, Geneseo won 10 of its final 11 games of the regular season and rides an eight-game win streak going into Thursday's regional final. Annie Wirth had 23 points and Danielle Beach finished with 13 for the Maple Leafs, who made 24 of 27 foul shots in the game.

Rock Island wrestling

Last week: The Rocks qualified a school-record seven wrestlers for the Class 2A state tournament at last Saturday's sectional meet in Rochelle. Steven and Andrew Marquez (182 and 195 pounds) each won championships for Rock Island while Sammy Niyonkuru (106), Truth Vesey (113), Daniel McGhee (120), Tristan Willougbhy (145) and Amare Overton (170) advanced with top-four finishes. Six of Rock Island's seven qualifiers have at least 29 victories this season.