Prep spotlight: Who are the athletes and teams of the week?

Athletes of the week

Tye Hardin

School: Maquoketa

Sport: Basketball

Year: Junior

Hardin averaged nearly 23 points, six rebounds and four assists in victories last week over Camanche, Monticello and Clinton. The 6-foot guard had 27 points and seven rebounds in its 83-78 triumph over Monticello. Hardin is averaging a team-best 19.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and four assists per contest for the Cardinals, who were 10-2 going into Tuesday's game against Anamosa.

Zachary Montez

School: Geneseo

Sport: Wrestling

Year: Sophomore

Montez breezed through his 132-pound bracket last Saturday at the Geneseo Invitational. He registered three pins and a major decision to claim the title and improve to 34-1 on the season. In the final, Montez led Cedar Rapids Prairie's Tyler Lee 5-2 before getting the pin in 3:47. During a 38-32 dual win over eighth-ranked Rock Island last Thursday, Montez posted a major decision.

Halle Vice

School: Pleasant Valley

Sport: Basketball

Year: Senior

Vice averaged 30.7 points and shot 73% from the field in three wins for the Class 5A second-ranked PV last week. The Marquette University signee set a single game school record with 40 points against Davenport West. She also tossed in 25 against Clinton and 27 versus Muscatine. For the season, Vice is averaging 21.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.4 steals and 3.2 assists per game.

Teams of the week

Assumption girls basketball

Last week: After starting the season 1-5, Assumption has won five in a row and seven of its last eight. Coach Jake Timm's squad avenged a loss to Central DeWitt from earlier this year last Tuesday, 58-54, and then downed Davenport Central 54-37 last Friday. Assumption (8-6) had four players in double figures against the Sabers and three versus the Blue Devils. Maddy Nigey, Ava Schubert and Addy Voss average 11.8, 10.1 and 8.5 points per game, respectively.

Fulton boys basketball

Last week: Since the calendar flipped to 2023, Fulton has not dropped a game. The Steamers extended their win streak to nine after victories over Freeport (69-62) and Rockford Christian (76-69) last Saturday. Unbeaten in Northwest Upstate Illini play, Fulton received 35 points from Baylen Damhoff in the win over Rockford Christian. Ethan Price led the Steamers with 29 points against Freeport. Before the start of its winning streak, Fulton was 5-6 on the season.

Wilton wrestling

Last week: Ranked second in Class 1A in the IWCOA dual team rankings, Wilton had three champions as it won the 15-team Loyd Shaffer Invitational in Marion last Saturday. Mason Shirk (106 pounds), Brody Brisker (126) and Kaden Shirk (182) claimed titles for the Beavers. Wilton had six other wrestlers place second or third in the tournament as it compiled 242 points and distanced itself from runner-up Williamsburg. Wilton has 10 wrestlers with at least 25 wins this year.